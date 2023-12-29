en English
Business

Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024

UK house prices, following a 1.8% dip in 2023, are projected to endure a further decline in 2024, as predicted by Nationwide Building Society, a leading mortgage lender. The current mean price of homes is at £257,443, marking a 4.5% decrease from its peak in the summer of 2022.

A Less Steep Fall Predicted

Nationwide forecasts a potential stagnation or a drop of up to 2% in the forthcoming year, a less steep decline compared to the 2% to 4% drop anticipated by Halifax, another major lender. Despite weak consumer confidence and subdued new buyer enquiries, the housing market has exhibited resilience, with the price drops less acute than the 10% predicted by economists last year.

Factors Maintaining Prices

A confluence of a robust labor market, limited property supply, and recent reductions in mortgage rates, prompted by expectations of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, has aided in sustaining prices. Estate agents have noted an uptick in buyer activity and demand in December, notwithstanding higher mortgage interest rates than those in early 2022. This has been attributed to an increased number of cash buyers and the prospect of declining mortgage rates in the following year.

Caution Lingers

However, caution persists due to the financial insecurity experienced by UK consumers and the potential for an economic recession, with spending on non-essential items such as clothing, dining out, and home improvements dwindling. In 2023, only Northern Ireland and Scotland witnessed house price growth, while East Anglia encountered the most significant decrease.

Estate agents, however, remain sanguine about the market’s prospects as buyer interest appears to be reviving. The resilience of the UK housing market, amid the projected decline, signals a potential shift in the nation’s economic landscape, and underscores the dynamic interplay of supply and demand, consumer confidence, and broader economic factors.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

