FunkyHouse Club Leeds Ignites with Lisa Millet: Archive's Hidden Gem Event Series

Leeds witnesses a musical renaissance as FunkyHouse Club Leeds, spearheaded by DJ Mark Tillotson, unveils an electrifying series of events starring international artists. Positioned within Archive's clandestine event space on Kirkstall Road, this venture revives the city's nightlife with a unique twist catered to a niche audience. The inaugural event, graced by the renowned vocalist Lisa Millet, sold out in a mere 72 hours, highlighting the city's thirst for vocal funky house music.

Reviving Leeds' Nightlife

Founded by DJ Mark Tillotson, a former Hedkandi resident DJ with a rich history of invigorating Leeds' music scene since 2004, FunkyHouse Club Leeds sets the stage for a reimagined nightlife experience. Selecting Archive for its dual charm as a bistro and an event haven, the venue offers a perfect backdrop for Tillotson's vision. With a lineup that includes stars like Lisa Millet, known for hits such as "Soul Heaven" and "Bad Habit," this event series promises an unparalleled musical journey.

Curating a Niche Experience

Tillotson's commitment to vocal funky house music and his desire to cater to an older, discerning audience has defined the club's ethos. Beyond the initial sell-out event, plans for a summer special featuring artists who've collaborated with icons like David Guetta underscore the event series' ambition. Tillotson's blend of a professional career and his passion for DJing enriches the FunkyHouse Club Leeds with authenticity and dedication, setting it apart in a city teeming with musical offerings.

Looking Ahead

The overwhelming response to the FunkyHouse Club Leeds signifies a growing demand for niche music experiences in the city. As Tillotson gears up for future events, including a much-anticipated summer special, the series stands as a testament to Leeds' evolving nightlife scene. With a focus on quality music, celebrated artists, and a unique venue, FunkyHouse Club Leeds is poised to become a pivotal part of the city's cultural landscape.