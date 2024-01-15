en English
Fujitsu's Silence in the Face of the Horizon Scandal Raises Questions of Accountability

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
Fujitsu’s Silence in the Face of the Horizon Scandal Raises Questions of Accountability

One of Japan’s leading corporations, Fujitsu Ltd., finds itself at the heart of a growing scandal in the United Kingdom, linked to its notorious Horizon accounting software. The software, implicated in the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of post office branch managers for alleged theft, has resurfaced in public discourse due to the recent ITV drama series ‘Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office’. Fujitsu, despite the severity of the issue, has maintained a conspicuous silence, sparking debates on corporate accountability and transparency.

From Acquisition to Accusation

The Horizon software was originally developed by a UK company, which Fujitsu acquired in the 1990s. The software’s defects were thrust under the spotlight by the ITV drama series, reigniting public interest and concern about the scandal. Yet, Fujitsu has refrained from issuing a comprehensive response, with its Chief Executive Officer, Takahito Tokita, yet to engage with the media on the issue. This silence stands in contrast to the expected discourse in such high-stake situations, particularly considering the historical significance of the issue.

A Historical Tangle

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been implicated in the scandal, accused of endorsing a £900 million Post Office contract with Fujitsu in 1999, despite being forewarned about the flaws in the Horizon software. Blair’s connection to the firm has come under scrutiny, as victims of the scandal point to the catastrophic consequences of the flawed Horizon system. His spokesperson, however, has denied Blair’s involvement in awarding contracts to Fujitsu.

Ramifications and Repercussions

The scandal has also cast a shadow over the tenure of former Post Office CEO, Paula Vennells, who was nominated for a CBE despite concerns about her role in the Horizon scandal. More than 700 branch managers were wrongfully convicted due to the faulty software, leading to questions about Vennells’ subsequent appointment as a director in the Cabinet Office. A petition calling for her to lose her CBE has garnered over a million signatures.

The scandal, largely unknown in Fujitsu’s domestic market until recently, has not only tarnished the company’s reputation in the UK but also raised serious questions about Fujitsu’s accountability and communication practices.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

