en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fujitsu’s Lucrative Contracts Persist Despite Post Office Scandal

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Fujitsu’s Lucrative Contracts Persist Despite Post Office Scandal

Despite being embroiled in the UK’s Post Office scandal, Japanese technology giant Fujitsu continues to secure lucrative government contracts. The tech firm’s flawed Horizon software system was at the heart of the controversy, leading to hundreds of sub postmasters being wrongly accused and jailed due to system errors.

Fujitsu’s Tainted History

The scandal surrounding Fujitsu’s Horizon software system was public knowledge for years. Yet, political parties like the Tories and Labour continued accepting sponsorship and donations from the technology corporation. In December 2019, High Court Judge Sir Peter Fraser raised doubts about Fujitsu’s honesty and considered referring evidence for potential prosecution of two Fujitsu employees. Remarkably, it was not until September 2022 that the company issued an apology.

Continued Government Collaboration

Despite the controversy, Fujitsu has been awarded a staggering 4.9 billion pounds in new British government contracts. This takes its total earnings from government contracts since 2012 up to 6.7 billion pounds. The firm has gained special status as a ‘strategic supplier,’ securing at least 100 million pounds a year in fresh contracts. Fujitsu also continues to run the Horizon system, with the contract now valued at 2.3 billion pounds.

Justice for Wronged Postmasters

Ironically, the sub postmasters who are seeking to clear their names must still rely on Fujitsu. The company maintains the Police National Computer, which stores all conviction details. Of the approximately 900 wrongful convictions, only 93 have been overturned to date.

The situation raises serious questions about the British government’s oversight and accountability. While Fujitsu continues to reel in lucrative contracts, wronged postmasters are left to struggle for justice. The case serves as a stark reminder of the intricate ties between politics, technology, and justice, and the potential for grave miscarriages if these ties are not managed with utmost responsibility and transparency.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 mins ago
SMEDAN Launches Internship Programme to Empower Future Entrepreneurs
In a groundbreaking move, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has launched an ambitious undergraduate internship programme. The initiative aims to nurture and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs across Nigerian university campuses. The programme was inaugurated at Baze University in Abuja, with a bold goal of securing 10,000 internships by
SMEDAN Launches Internship Programme to Empower Future Entrepreneurs
Millionaire Businessman Osei Kwame Despite Buys GH¢20,000 Slippers at Fashion Launch
19 mins ago
Millionaire Businessman Osei Kwame Despite Buys GH¢20,000 Slippers at Fashion Launch
Brands Criticized for Inadequate Tech Update Policies for Smart Appliances
19 mins ago
Brands Criticized for Inadequate Tech Update Policies for Smart Appliances
Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
13 mins ago
Wipro Sues Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon
17 mins ago
David Beckham: From Football Legend to Business Tycoon
TVT II, LLC to Build New Telecommunications Tower, Calls for Public Input on Historic Properties
18 mins ago
TVT II, LLC to Build New Telecommunications Tower, Calls for Public Input on Historic Properties
Latest Headlines
World News
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
35 seconds
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
2 mins
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
4 mins
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
Venezuela's New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs
5 mins
Venezuela's New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
5 mins
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
MP Linked to Stock Theft Scandal: Another Blow for Reformist Front Party Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins
MP Linked to Stock Theft Scandal: Another Blow for Reformist Front Party Ahead of 2024 Elections
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
7 mins
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
7 mins
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address January 8th Statement at Mbombela Stadium
9 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address January 8th Statement at Mbombela Stadium
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
59 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app