Fujitsu’s Lucrative Contracts Persist Despite Post Office Scandal

Despite being embroiled in the UK’s Post Office scandal, Japanese technology giant Fujitsu continues to secure lucrative government contracts. The tech firm’s flawed Horizon software system was at the heart of the controversy, leading to hundreds of sub postmasters being wrongly accused and jailed due to system errors.

Fujitsu’s Tainted History

The scandal surrounding Fujitsu’s Horizon software system was public knowledge for years. Yet, political parties like the Tories and Labour continued accepting sponsorship and donations from the technology corporation. In December 2019, High Court Judge Sir Peter Fraser raised doubts about Fujitsu’s honesty and considered referring evidence for potential prosecution of two Fujitsu employees. Remarkably, it was not until September 2022 that the company issued an apology.

Continued Government Collaboration

Despite the controversy, Fujitsu has been awarded a staggering 4.9 billion pounds in new British government contracts. This takes its total earnings from government contracts since 2012 up to 6.7 billion pounds. The firm has gained special status as a ‘strategic supplier,’ securing at least 100 million pounds a year in fresh contracts. Fujitsu also continues to run the Horizon system, with the contract now valued at 2.3 billion pounds.

Justice for Wronged Postmasters

Ironically, the sub postmasters who are seeking to clear their names must still rely on Fujitsu. The company maintains the Police National Computer, which stores all conviction details. Of the approximately 900 wrongful convictions, only 93 have been overturned to date.

The situation raises serious questions about the British government’s oversight and accountability. While Fujitsu continues to reel in lucrative contracts, wronged postmasters are left to struggle for justice. The case serves as a stark reminder of the intricate ties between politics, technology, and justice, and the potential for grave miscarriages if these ties are not managed with utmost responsibility and transparency.