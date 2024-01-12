en English
Fujitsu Pressured to Compensate Affected Postmasters Amid Horizon IT Scandal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST
Fujitsu Pressured to Compensate Affected Postmasters Amid Horizon IT Scandal

Fujitsu, the Japanese multinational, is under intense pressure as senior politicians in the UK demand repercussions for the company’s role in the Horizon IT scandal. The company faces potential loss of a £355 million contract to manage trade channels in the Irish Sea following the Brexit transition, unless it offers compensation to the affected postmasters.

The Scandal at the Centre

The Horizon IT system, a Fujitsu development, was at the heart of a considerable miscarriage of justice, with hundreds of postmasters wrongfully accused of financial misconduct. The system’s faults precipitated a series of legal battles, financial ruin, and in some instances, imprisonment for the affected individuals.

Voices for Accountability

Politicians in London and Belfast are advocating for a freeze on any further deals with Fujitsu until it agrees to contribute to a compensation package for the postmasters. Leading proponents of Brexit are also urging the government to exert pressure on Fujitsu to provide compensation.

Intersections of Power and Accountability

This demand from MPs for Fujitsu to forfeit its lucrative government contract unless it addresses the compensation issue underscores the ongoing impact of the scandal. It highlights the interplay of government contracting practices, corporate accountability, and the resilience of individuals caught in the crossfire of systemic failures.

Fujitsu won the contract for the Trader Support Service (TSS) in 2020 and is currently a contender for a £180 million contract aimed at streamlining post-Brexit trade through a ‘Single Trade window.’ The current situation places a spotlight on the company’s actions, as it stands on the precipice of lucrative government contracts while the spectre of its past misconduct looms ominously.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

