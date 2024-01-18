Fujitsu Suspends UK Bids Amid Post Office Scandal Investigation Fallout

The Japanese technology giant, Fujitsu, has voluntarily stepped back from pursuing any new bidding processes for United Kingdom government contracts. This decision comes in the wake of the public investigation into the notorious Post Office scandal tied to Fujitsu's Horizon IT system. The system, which was widely used by the UK Post Office, implicated numerous sub-postmasters in financial discrepancies, culminating in wrongful convictions.

Unraveling the Fujitsu-Post Office Scandal

Fujitsu's Horizon IT system, an electronic point of sale (EPOSS) machine, was revealed to be prone to errors. According to Fujitsu software engineer Gerald Barnes, the lack of resilience to errors was endemic in these machines. Another Fujitsu employee, John Simpkins, revealed that ARQ data, integral to the system's operation, had been manipulated from its original source. The defective Horizon accounting system led to hundreds of sub-postmasters being erroneously convicted. The Metropolitan Police are now leading a nationwide criminal investigation into the scandal.

Fujitsu's Role and Impact

Fujitsu's involvement in the public sector is considerable, with nearly 200 contracts amounting to a total of £6.8 billion awarded since 2012. The company's decision to halt bidding for new contracts reflects an acknowledgment of the seriousness of the situation. However, the Prime Minister's spokesman did not confirm whether the Government would cease awarding contracts to Fujitsu if the company was found at fault, stating that a company's conduct is considered during the procurement process.

Compensation and Accountability

Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson publicly apologized for the issues within the Horizon software and acknowledged Fujitsu's moral obligation to contribute towards compensation for the wrongly convicted sub-postmasters. The UK business minister, Kemi Badenoch, has written to Fujitsu, demanding discussions on the company's contribution to compensation for the victims. The scandal has led to a significant hit on Fujitsu's market value, with more than $1 billion wiped off following the issuance of the formal apology. The company's stock market value plummeted by over 4%, reducing its value to $24.8 billion.