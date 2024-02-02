FTSE 100 Surges on Anticipation of Strong US Market, Company Performances

The FTSE 100 has seen an upward surge, amassing an additional 40 points to reach the 7,662 mark. This surge in the UK's blue-chip index comes as the US markets are expected to extend their gains, a significant positive response to Meta Platforms' financial performance fuelling this anticipation.

Major Players in the FTSE 100

Various factors have contributed to the rise in the FTSE 100, one of which is Wizz Air Holdings PLC. The company's shares have seen a rise, thanks to an increase in passenger numbers. This surge in passenger numbers led to an upgrade by Barclays, further bolstering Wizz Air's share value.

Another significant player contributing to the rise is Wise Group PLC. Jefferies has upgraded the company, citing positive prospects for its Card business. This upgrade comes with higher financial estimates projected for 2025/26.

Superdry PLC has also made headlines with its stock price surging by 64%. This surge comes after reports of a hedge fund stake acquisition and potential takeover interest from various parties.

The Flip Side

Despite the overall upbeat sentiment, some companies have not fared as well. Close Brothers received a downgrade from RBC, and Electrolux issued a warning about continued weak demand and falling earnings into 2024. This negative news has put a slight damper on the rising FTSE 100.

Utilities and Airlines

The utilities sector has seen shares of Severn Trent and United Utilities rise after Water UK indicated that water bills would increase by 6% next financial year. This increase in bills is expected to provide a financial boost for these utilities companies.

In the airline sector, both Ryanair and Wizz Air reported a drop in load factors despite increased passenger numbers. This reduction in load factors indicates that while more passengers are flying, the overall capacity of flights has not been fully utilised.

Market Influencers

The market has also been influenced by corporate earnings, with companies like Amazon and Meta making headlines. These corporate earnings have a significant impact on market sentiment and can influence the direction of the FTSE 100.

The Bank of England's decision to maintain interest rates has contributed to a stronger pound. This strength in the pound can help boost the FTSE 100 as it makes UK stocks more attractive to international investors.

Investors are now looking forward to the upcoming US non-farm payrolls data and earnings reports from major companies such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Bristol Myers. These upcoming reports will likely influence the direction of the FTSE 100 in the coming days.