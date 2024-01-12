FTSE 100 Recovers Amidst Burberry Slump and Economic Turbulence

In London, the FTSE 100 index has shown a remarkable recovery with a 1% increase, bouncing back from a drop to three-week lows. This resurgence, despite a generally lackluster performance since the advent of the new year, is supported by gains in the housebuilding and mining sectors. The mining sector, in particular, has been uplifted by higher gold prices, contributing to the FTSE 100’s rebound.

Endeavour Mining’s Recovery

Endeavour Mining stands out in this upward trend, with a 3% rise, potentially marking an end to its recent challenges, which included the departure of their CEO. This impressive uptick could signal the company’s return to a more stable footing after enduring a period of turbulence.

Burberry’s Unexpected Slump

However, luxury fashion company Burberry has experienced a stark contrast to this recovery, with its shares falling nearly 10%. The company has trimmed over £100 million from its annual profit forecast following a drop in sales during the vital Christmas quarter. Burberry attributes this shortfall to a slowdown in luxury demand and volatile foreign exchange rates. Consequently, Burberry’s adjusted operating profit is now expected to land between £410 million and £460 million, a significant decrease from the previous forecast of £552 million to £668 million. This cautionary announcement triggered an 8% drop in Burberry’s share price and a ripple effect on the luxury goods sector.

The Bigger Economic Picture

Despite these fluctuations, the UK economy, according to the latest ONS figures, continues to stave off a recession. Across the Atlantic, major US banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Citigroup are primed to kick off the earnings season. Back in London, the financial scene is abuzz with anticipation for interviews with notable figures from the small cap sector, pointing to a bustling end to the week.