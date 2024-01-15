FTSE 100 Declines, UK Property Market Surges Amid Economic Uncertainties

Financial news headlines are dominated by a slight decline in the FTSE 100, dropping 23 points to 7,602. The uncertain economic landscape has seen businesses and investors treading carefully, with recruitment firm PageGroup facing a fall in shares by 2.0% due to cautious employers and tightening recruitment budgets.

Surge in UK Property Market

Defying the gloom, Rightmove reports a rise in house prices for January, with the average UK property cost increasing by approximately £4,500. The UK housing market saw a 1.3% increase in seller asking prices in January compared to December 2023, driven by the sharp decline in mortgage rates. This rise in prices, coupled with a 5% surge in buyer demand and 15% more properties for sale than a year ago, sparks optimism for the UK housing market in the coming year.

Challenges in the Job Market

On the job front, recruitment firm PageGroup is grappling with challenges stemming from cautious employers and dwindling recruitment budgets. This scenario led to a 2.0% fall in PageGroup shares, following a similar downturn last week after warnings from industry peer Hays.

Global Economic Shifts

BAE Systems saw a 0.6% decrease in shares after a negative update from Dassault Aviation, which experienced a 5.7% fall in its own shares due to a decline in orders for its Rafale fighter jets and Falcon business planes. The ripple effects of global economic trends are evident with Germany’s economy contracting by 0.3% last year due to high inflation, rising interest rates, and elevated energy costs. On a brighter note, National Grid’s shares rose by 0.9% after an upgrade from Deutsche Bank, which also led to rating changes for several European utilities.

Company Updates

In company news, Crest Nicholson announced a cut in its profit outlook due to additional ‘legacy’ charges. Similarly, PageGroup warned of slightly lower-than-expected profits. Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC Holdings faced declines after actions by Barclays and Exane BNP, respectively. Burberry’s shares also took a hit following a profit warning and subsequent downgrades by various financial institutions. Despite the FTSE 100 opening with modest gains, early advances evaporated, leaving the index with modest losses.