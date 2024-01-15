en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

FTSE 100 Declines, UK Property Market Surges Amid Economic Uncertainties

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
FTSE 100 Declines, UK Property Market Surges Amid Economic Uncertainties

Financial news headlines are dominated by a slight decline in the FTSE 100, dropping 23 points to 7,602. The uncertain economic landscape has seen businesses and investors treading carefully, with recruitment firm PageGroup facing a fall in shares by 2.0% due to cautious employers and tightening recruitment budgets.

Surge in UK Property Market

Defying the gloom, Rightmove reports a rise in house prices for January, with the average UK property cost increasing by approximately £4,500. The UK housing market saw a 1.3% increase in seller asking prices in January compared to December 2023, driven by the sharp decline in mortgage rates. This rise in prices, coupled with a 5% surge in buyer demand and 15% more properties for sale than a year ago, sparks optimism for the UK housing market in the coming year.

Challenges in the Job Market

On the job front, recruitment firm PageGroup is grappling with challenges stemming from cautious employers and dwindling recruitment budgets. This scenario led to a 2.0% fall in PageGroup shares, following a similar downturn last week after warnings from industry peer Hays.

Global Economic Shifts

BAE Systems saw a 0.6% decrease in shares after a negative update from Dassault Aviation, which experienced a 5.7% fall in its own shares due to a decline in orders for its Rafale fighter jets and Falcon business planes. The ripple effects of global economic trends are evident with Germany’s economy contracting by 0.3% last year due to high inflation, rising interest rates, and elevated energy costs. On a brighter note, National Grid’s shares rose by 0.9% after an upgrade from Deutsche Bank, which also led to rating changes for several European utilities.

Company Updates

In company news, Crest Nicholson announced a cut in its profit outlook due to additional ‘legacy’ charges. Similarly, PageGroup warned of slightly lower-than-expected profits. Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC Holdings faced declines after actions by Barclays and Exane BNP, respectively. Burberry’s shares also took a hit following a profit warning and subsequent downgrades by various financial institutions. Despite the FTSE 100 opening with modest gains, early advances evaporated, leaving the index with modest losses.

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Set to Discuss Q4 2023 Results in March 2024
Virginia-based lodging Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Sotherly Hotels Inc., has disclosed its plan to unveil its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2023 before the market commencement on March 6, 2024. The company has also planned a conference call for investors and other interested parties on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern
Sotherly Hotels Inc. Set to Discuss Q4 2023 Results in March 2024
Egypt's Retail Fuel Stations Market: A Journey Towards $34.8 Million by 2032
1 min ago
Egypt's Retail Fuel Stations Market: A Journey Towards $34.8 Million by 2032
Style Capital Eyes Acquisition of New Guards Group Amid Farfetch-Coupang Deal
1 min ago
Style Capital Eyes Acquisition of New Guards Group Amid Farfetch-Coupang Deal
Davos Forum: AI Takes Center Stage Amid Anticipation and Warnings
40 seconds ago
Davos Forum: AI Takes Center Stage Amid Anticipation and Warnings
Global High Speed Steels Market Projected to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2032
43 seconds ago
Global High Speed Steels Market Projected to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2032
Scheid Family Wines Records Financial Uplift in Q3 of Fiscal Year 2024
47 seconds ago
Scheid Family Wines Records Financial Uplift in Q3 of Fiscal Year 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
41 seconds
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
55 seconds
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
1 min
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
1 min
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
1 min
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
1 min
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
1 min
Jude Bellingham Celebrates Super Cup win with Unique GTA Banner
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy: An Unconventional Contender in the 2024 Presidential Race
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
2 mins
Catch Live Football Action: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong & Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
4 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
13 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
14 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
27 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
32 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
55 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app