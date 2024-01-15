From Victim to Beacon: Han-Son Lee’s Journey to Redefine Fatherhood

In a quiet corner of Barnet, London, Han-Son Lee’s narrative is a testament to the transformative power of parenthood. Shaped by the scars of an abusive father and nurtured by the resilience of a single mother, his journey reflects the metamorphosis of a victim into a beacon of modern fatherhood.

Breaking Free from the Chains of the Past

Lee’s childhood was marred by cruelty and deceit. The false news of his mother’s death was one of the many painful lies his father employed, causing wounds that would take years to heal. He was raised by his mother, his first hero, amidst the haunting shadows of his father’s absence. This narrative of an abusive parent became the fuel for Lee’s determination to chart a different path for his own child.

A Loving Relationship: Father and Son

Lee’s commitment to break the cycle of abuse bore fruit in the close and loving relationship he shares with his nine-year-old son. Their bond is not merely paternal — it is a friendship nourished by quality time and mutual respect. Lee’s fatherhood is a conscious and deliberate effort to be the father he never had, a beacon of love and support in his son’s life.

DaddiLife: A Platform for Modern Fatherhood

In his quest to redefine fatherhood, Lee founded DaddiLife, a website committed to helping fathers navigate the complex labyrinth of parenthood. But his vision didn’t stop there. To challenge the negative stereotypes of fathers in children’s media, Lee launched a book and an animated cartoon series, Dadda Panda. The series portrays a positive image of a stay-at-home father, a role gaining prominence as research indicates an increase in stay-at-home dads and millennial fathers’ involvement in childcare since the pandemic.

Dadda Panda is more than an animated series — it is a role model for children and a symbol of modern fatherhood. It embodies a shift in parenting roles, illuminating the increasing value of fathers’ involvement in their children’s lives, and serves as an inspiration for those navigating the difficult, yet rewarding, journey of parenthood.