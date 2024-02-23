Sharon Verner Assumes BVA Northern Ireland Presidency

On a crisp morning in Northern Ireland, a dedicated veterinarian, whose journey from the corridors of the University of Cambridge to the lush green pastures of Irish farms has been nothing short of remarkable, steps into a role that will test her mettle and manifest her vision for animal health. Sharon Verner, a name synonymous with dedication and expertise in the veterinary field, has been elected as the new President of the British Veterinary Association Northern Ireland Branch and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association. With a robust background that bridges governmental veterinary service and hands-on animal health management, Sharon's elevation to president after a year as junior vice president is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to animal welfare.

Pathway to Leadership

Sharon's journey to the presidency is a narrative of passion, expertise, and unwavering dedication. A 1997 graduate of the University of Cambridge, she has amassed invaluable experience over the years, including 15 years in government veterinary service and seven years at Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI), where she spearheaded the BVD eradication programme. Her tenure at AHWNI not only highlighted her ability to manage intricate health schemes but also underscored her commitment to enhancing farm efficiencies and animal welfare. This blend of governmental insight and practical on-the-ground experience has equipped Sharon with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities within the veterinary and agricultural sectors.

A Vision for the Future

Under the banner of her presidential theme, 'Thriving Together', Sharon is poised to address critical issues that impact the veterinary profession and the broader agricultural community. Her agenda is ambitious, targeting access to veterinary medicines, the eradication of bovine TB, and the refinement of animal health and welfare legislation. Moreover, Sharon aims to strengthen the role of the veterinary profession in farming policy and agri-food production, advocating for a collaborative approach that benefits all stakeholders. Her vision extends beyond mere problem-solving; it encompasses a holistic strategy aimed at fostering sustainability, efficiency, and enhanced welfare standards across the industry.

Challenges and Opportunities

Sharon's presidency arrives at a critical juncture for the veterinary profession and the agricultural sector at large. The landscape is fraught with challenges, from emerging diseases and environmental concerns to the evolving dynamics of the agri-food market. Yet, within these challenges lie opportunities for innovation, growth, and enhanced collaboration. Sharon's comprehensive understanding of both the technical and legislative aspects of animal health positions her uniquely to lead the charge in navigating these complexities. Her commitment to a 'Thriving Together' ethos suggests a presidency that will prioritize unity, innovation, and proactive measures to ensure the health and welfare of animals and the prosperity of farms across Northern Ireland.

As Sharon Verner takes the helm of the BVA Northern Ireland Branch and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association, her story becomes one of inspiration and anticipation. With a track record of dedication and success, the veterinary community and agricultural stakeholders alike watch keenly, hopeful that under Sharon's leadership, the path forward is one of progress, collaboration, and collective thriving.