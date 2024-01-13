en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

From the Docks to the Runway: The Intriguing Story of a Supermodel’s Doppelganger

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
From the Docks to the Runway: The Intriguing Story of a Supermodel’s Doppelganger

As the clock ticks towards the 50th birthday of the legendary supermodel who revolutionized the beauty norms of the 1990s, a captivating doppelganger has surfaced. Denise Ohnona, a 43-year-old former dock worker from Liverpool, mirrors the eminent supermodel with her similar high cheekbones, radiant skin, wide-set eyes, and the distinctive clavicle line that once signified a transition from the traditional ‘glamazon’ to the ‘grungy waif’ aesthetic.

A Tale of Two Cities

Despite the physical similarities, the ruse is easily broken when Ohnona utters a word. Her robust Merseyside accent starkly contrasts the well-recognized south London lilt of the supermodel. Nonetheless, this striking resemblance often leads to mistaken identity, with Ohnona regularly being confused for the globally renowned model.

The Dock Worker’s Transformation

Ohnona’s transition from working in the docklands to being recognized as the doppelganger of one of fashion’s most recognizable faces is a fascinating narrative. This transformation has not only garnered attention, but she has also been sent outfits for clothing videos, further enhancing the illusion of her being the supermodel’s double. The journey of this Liverpool woman from a blue-collar worker to a lookalike of a fashion icon is an absorbing example of the power of iconic imagery and its influence on public perception.

Iconic Imagery and Its Influence

The story of Denise Ohnona highlights the extent to which iconic imagery can shape identities and perceptions. A simple change in appearance, be it intentional or coincidental, can lead to an extraordinary shift in how one is perceived by the world. The influence of the supermodel’s iconic imagery is so powerful that it has transformed an ordinary dock worker into a striking lookalike, a transformation that holds a mirror to our collective fascination with celebrity culture and the power of visual representation.

0
Fashion United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
7 mins ago
Gucci Reveals New Direction in Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
The opening day of Milan Fashion Week was marked by a significant debut from Gucci’s creative director, a noteworthy entry into menswear that followed on the heels of Taylor Swift’s stunning appearance in a Gucci gown at the Golden Globes. The Italian fashion giant unveiled a collection that deftly wove classic menswear elements with a
Gucci Reveals New Direction in Menswear at Milan Fashion Week
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
1 min
Global Playbook 2024: WEF, Climate Talks, and Democracy's Test
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
2 mins
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
3 mins
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
4 mins
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
4 mins
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
4 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
4 mins
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
4 mins
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
4 mins
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app