From Stage Star to Director: Rhianna Howard Revives High School Musical with Fresh Talent

Sixteen years after taking the stage as one of the lead characters in Witham Operatic Workshop's rendition of High School Musical, Rhianna Howard has returned to the production, this time directing a vibrant and colorful new cast. Alongside choreographer Shelley Finn, a fellow cast member from the 2008 production, Howard has skillfully marshaled a group of young actors, all under 21, to breathe new life into the beloved musical. This year's performance not only showcases the timeless appeal of the story but also highlights the evolving talent within the Witham Operatic Workshop.

Advertisment

Revisiting a Classic with New Vision

The transition from actor to director for Rhianna Howard is a testament to her deep connection and commitment to the Witham Operatic Workshop. Having once played a lead role, Howard's unique perspective has infused this year's production with authenticity and passion. The collaboration between Howard and Shelley Finn has been instrumental in creating a show that resonates with both the performers and the audience. Their combined experience from the original cast has served as a guiding light for the young actors, encouraging them to deliver performances that are both genuine and spirited.

Youthful Energy and Timeless Themes

Advertisment

One of the defining features of High School Musical is its focus on characters that are the same age as many of the actors portraying them. This aspect has lent an added layer of relatability and poignancy to the production, particularly in the romance between the 'basketball guy' and the 'freaky math girl'. The chemistry between Kieran Wingrove (Troy) and Poppy Taylor (Gabriella) has been a highlight, capturing the tender and awkward moments of high school love. Moreover, the diverse cast, including standout performances by Rhianna Gregory as Sharpay and Cleo Gunn as Kelsi, showcases the wide range of talent within the Witham Operatic Workshop.

Leaving a Lasting Impression

The show's finale epitomizes the energy and dedication of the entire cast and crew, leaving audiences with a memorable ending that celebrates the joy of performance. This production of High School Musical not only marks a significant milestone for Rhianna Howard and Shelley Finn but also sets the stage for the future stars of the Witham Operatic Workshop. As the curtain falls, the impact of their efforts is clear, having provided both an exhausting and enjoyable experience for the cast, as noted in the program. This production underscores the enduring appeal of High School Musical and the transformative power of theater.