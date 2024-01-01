en English
Travel & Tourism

From Scientist to Travel Photographer: Gary Holpin’s ‘Devon Moods’

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
From Scientist to Travel Photographer: Gary Holpin's 'Devon Moods'

Former Meteorological Office scientist, Gary Holpin, has turned his weather prediction expertise into a captivating new career as a travel photographer. His latest endeavor, ‘Devon Moods: Landscape Photography Inspired by Devon’, is a testament to his ability to capture the enchanting landscapes of Devon in the most opportune moments for natural lighting and atmospheric conditions.

A Stunning Collection of Devon’s Landscapes

The book features a collection of breathtaking images that span from the Milky Way over Sidmouth to the snow-covered Connaught Gardens and a vibrant double rainbow over Dartmoor National Park. These photographs are complemented by award-winning travel writer Simon Heptinstall‘s narratives, emphasizing the unparalleled variety of Devon’s landscape, which boasts cities, wilderness, national parks, and diverse shorelines.

From the English Riviera to the Ancient Granite Tors

Presenting Devon as an unmatched location for landscape photography, the book offers a visual feast that ranges from the English Riviera’s Paignton Pier to the ancient granite tors of Dartmoor and the highest sea cliff at Great Hangman. The stunning visuals are a testament to Holpin’s patience and precision in planning. For instance, capturing the perfect conditions for the Milky Way shot required months of preparation.

Blending Science and Art in Landscape Photography

‘Devon Moods: Landscape Photography Inspired by Devon’ is now available for purchase. It invites readers to experience the majestic beauty of one of England’s largest and most diverse counties through the lens of a photographer who expertly blends his scientific background with his artistic vision. In addition to the book, a black and white photography workshop is available in Dartmoor National Park, focusing on capturing the moody landscape of Dartmoor. The workshop covers camera settings, post processing, composition, exposure, and filtration and is suitable for both beginners and experienced photographers.

Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

