From School Dropout to Star: Anthony Boyle Dominates TV with Lincoln Assassin Role

Anthony Boyle's journey from school expulsion to becoming a sought-after actor is the stuff of Hollywood lore. Now, at 29, the Belfast native takes on the role of John Wilkes Booth in Apple TV's Manhunt, marking a pivotal point in his skyrocketing career. Irish actors are shining brightly on the global stage, with Boyle leading the charge alongside stars like Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy. This weekend, Murphy is tipped for an Oscar, highlighting the Irish dominance in acting excellence.

Early Beginnings and Breakthrough

Boyle's path was unconventional, marked by a rebellious streak in school that eventually led to his expulsion. However, his natural talent for performance couldn't be stifled. Leaving drama school early for a role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child set the stage for a series of successful endeavors, including critically acclaimed roles on Broadway, in Derry Girls, and HBO's The Plot Against America. Boyle's unique blend of charisma and intensity has made him a favorite among directors and audiences alike.

Rising Through the Ranks

Boyle's portrayal of Lt. Harry Crosby in the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks-produced Masters of the Air further cemented his status as a rising star. His ability to convey depth and vulnerability, even in the midst of war's chaos, has been lauded by critics. The actor's adventurous spirit was on full display during a promotional visit to the White House, where he and his co-stars, including Keoghan and Turner, made headlines with their spirited antics.

Impactful Roles and Future Projects

Boyle's role as John Wilkes Booth in Manhunt showcases his ability to delve into complex characters, exploring the motivations and madness of Lincoln's assassin. Beyond the thrill of cowboy camps and horseback riding, Boyle reflects on the psychological depth of his characters. His upcoming projects on Apple TV, including Say Nothing and Shardlake, promise to further showcase his versatility and depth as an actor, tackling challenging subjects with sensitivity and insight.

Anthony Boyle's rapid ascent from a challenging adolescence in West Belfast to the pinnacle of acting success is a testament to his resilience and talent. With each role, he not only entertains but invites audiences to delve deeper into the human condition. As he continues to take on projects that challenge and inspire, Boyle's impact on television and film is sure to grow, solidifying his place as one of the most compelling actors of his generation.