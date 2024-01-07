en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

From Popular Pub to Luxury Living: The Transformation of Goose and Granite Building

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
From Popular Pub to Luxury Living: The Transformation of Goose and Granite Building

In the ebbs and flows of urban dynamism, the old must often make way for the new. Yet, when the past is thoughtfully preserved within the present, it bestows a unique charm to the evolving cityscape. This is evident in the transformation of the former Goose and Granite building, once a bustling pub on George Street, into Academy Apartments – a set of luxury living spaces that blend modern comfort with historic allure.

A Nostalgic Transformation

The Goose and Granite building, known for its vibrant Nineties and Noughties pub scene, also housed the famous Trogg Bar and Lasers. In 2012, a new narrative began for this beloved establishment when it was acquired at auction by David Marshall. Marshall, recognizing the building’s historic value, has since invested several million pounds into its redevelopment. The result is a harmonious marriage of past and present, where the building’s unique characteristics are cherished, not erased.

Academy Apartments: A Blend of Past and Future

The redeveloped property, now known as the Academy Apartments, comprises 14 high-standard dwellings. These apartments are a testament to the developers’ meticulous attention to detail and design prowess, offering one and two-bedroom layouts with high-specification kitchens, top-quality bathrooms, and features that pay homage to the building’s historic heritage.

Real Estate with a Touch of Heritage

The real estate agency Symonds & Greenham is marketing these luxury apartments, with prices for the one-bedroom units ranging from £125,000 to £155,000. The two-bedroom units are available from £165,000 to £170,000. Prospective buyers can marvel at the seamless blend of old and new, where modern amenities meet distinctive quirks unique to the building’s age and heritage. It appears that in the heart of the city, history has found its place within the comfort of contemporary living.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
4 mins ago
Recruitment Expert Reveals Six Game-Changing CV Additions
In today’s competitive job market, a well-crafted Curriculum Vitae (CV) can be a ticket to an interview. A recruitment specialist has offered six critical enhancements to boost a CV’s appeal to potential employers. The Business Telegraph, a prominent platform for finance, business, tech, and cryptocurrency news, reported these insights. This platform provides comprehensive guides and
Recruitment Expert Reveals Six Game-Changing CV Additions
Former Leukaemia Patient Uses Music to Give Back to Lifesaving Hospital
19 mins ago
Former Leukaemia Patient Uses Music to Give Back to Lifesaving Hospital
Dorchester's Vinyl Van Gears Up for Eclectic Music Event
23 mins ago
Dorchester's Vinyl Van Gears Up for Eclectic Music Event
FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield
13 mins ago
FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield
Stormy Weather Delays Road Repairs and Causes Road Closures in West Sussex
17 mins ago
Stormy Weather Delays Road Repairs and Causes Road Closures in West Sussex
Birmingham Housing Crisis: The Struggle of an Employed Yet Homeless Father
18 mins ago
Birmingham Housing Crisis: The Struggle of an Employed Yet Homeless Father
Latest Headlines
World News
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
2 mins
UNSG's Grim Report Points to Possible End of UN Involvement in Cyprus
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
3 mins
Montpellier HSC Overcomes Adversity to Advance in Coupe de France
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
3 mins
Zoe Hobbs: From Grassroots to Olympic Glory
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
3 mins
Kevin Owens Prepares for Showdown with Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
4 mins
Trump Overcomes Travel Setbacks to Reach Rally in Clinton, Iowa
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
4 mins
Firebirds Triumph Over Canucks: An Unprecedented Winning Streak
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
4 mins
Historic Inaugural Season of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
4 mins
Rawang Residents Decry Government's Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
5 mins
Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team's Injury Crisis
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app