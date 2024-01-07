From Popular Pub to Luxury Living: The Transformation of Goose and Granite Building

In the ebbs and flows of urban dynamism, the old must often make way for the new. Yet, when the past is thoughtfully preserved within the present, it bestows a unique charm to the evolving cityscape. This is evident in the transformation of the former Goose and Granite building, once a bustling pub on George Street, into Academy Apartments – a set of luxury living spaces that blend modern comfort with historic allure.

A Nostalgic Transformation

The Goose and Granite building, known for its vibrant Nineties and Noughties pub scene, also housed the famous Trogg Bar and Lasers. In 2012, a new narrative began for this beloved establishment when it was acquired at auction by David Marshall. Marshall, recognizing the building’s historic value, has since invested several million pounds into its redevelopment. The result is a harmonious marriage of past and present, where the building’s unique characteristics are cherished, not erased.

Academy Apartments: A Blend of Past and Future

The redeveloped property, now known as the Academy Apartments, comprises 14 high-standard dwellings. These apartments are a testament to the developers’ meticulous attention to detail and design prowess, offering one and two-bedroom layouts with high-specification kitchens, top-quality bathrooms, and features that pay homage to the building’s historic heritage.

Real Estate with a Touch of Heritage

The real estate agency Symonds & Greenham is marketing these luxury apartments, with prices for the one-bedroom units ranging from £125,000 to £155,000. The two-bedroom units are available from £165,000 to £170,000. Prospective buyers can marvel at the seamless blend of old and new, where modern amenities meet distinctive quirks unique to the building’s age and heritage. It appears that in the heart of the city, history has found its place within the comfort of contemporary living.