Aviation

Tom Stokely, OnlyFans Co-Founder, Joins Global Airlines

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Tom Stokely, OnlyFans Co-Founder, Joins Global Airlines

In a surprising career pivot, Tom Stokely, a cofounder of OnlyFans, has stepped into the aviation industry as a director of the British startup Global Airlines. Known for his reticence since selling OnlyFans to Leo Radvinsky, Stokely has now embarked on a journey to redefine first-class travel.

Reimagining Air Travel

Global Airlines, a venture founded in 2021, aspires to revolutionize the air travel experience. The airline aims to alleviate the discomforts typically associated with commercial air travel by offering luxurious services such as chauffeur transfers, social spaces on board, and serving Laurent-Perrier Champagne to all passengers. While the startup is yet to take flight, it already boasts ownership of four Airbus A380 jets.

Stokely’s Multifaceted Business Interests

Apart from venturing into aviation, Stokely has kept himself busy with other business engagements. He serves as a director of the online math platform, Watobe, and has made significant investments in real estate. In addition, he formed Terleys Investments with his family in 2023.

Global Airlines: A Potential Game-Changer

Stokely’s association with Global Airlines came about after he met the airline’s founder, James Asquith, last year and subsequently became a board advisor to Asquith’s home booking platform, Holiday Swap. Poised to rival established carriers like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, Global Airlines has plans to operate flights from London to New York. However, the startup’s foray into the aviation industry has been met with skepticism, particularly due to the commercial viability of its operations on highly contested routes. The airline has not yet commented on these developments.

Aviation Business United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

