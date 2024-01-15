Tom Stokely, OnlyFans Co-Founder, Joins Global Airlines

In a surprising career pivot, Tom Stokely, a cofounder of OnlyFans, has stepped into the aviation industry as a director of the British startup Global Airlines. Known for his reticence since selling OnlyFans to Leo Radvinsky, Stokely has now embarked on a journey to redefine first-class travel.

Reimagining Air Travel

Global Airlines, a venture founded in 2021, aspires to revolutionize the air travel experience. The airline aims to alleviate the discomforts typically associated with commercial air travel by offering luxurious services such as chauffeur transfers, social spaces on board, and serving Laurent-Perrier Champagne to all passengers. While the startup is yet to take flight, it already boasts ownership of four Airbus A380 jets.

Stokely’s Multifaceted Business Interests

Apart from venturing into aviation, Stokely has kept himself busy with other business engagements. He serves as a director of the online math platform, Watobe, and has made significant investments in real estate. In addition, he formed Terleys Investments with his family in 2023.

Global Airlines: A Potential Game-Changer

Stokely’s association with Global Airlines came about after he met the airline’s founder, James Asquith, last year and subsequently became a board advisor to Asquith’s home booking platform, Holiday Swap. Poised to rival established carriers like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, Global Airlines has plans to operate flights from London to New York. However, the startup’s foray into the aviation industry has been met with skepticism, particularly due to the commercial viability of its operations on highly contested routes. The airline has not yet commented on these developments.