From Netflix HR to Comedy Spotlight: Leslie Liao's Standup Debut at Soho Theatre

Leslie Liao's journey from Netflix's HR department to the comedy stage is a narrative that resonates with anyone familiar with the unexpected twists of career paths. Her debut at Soho Theatre in London marks a significant pivot, embracing the unpredictability of life with humor and grace. Liao's routines, touching on office life, dating apps, and 90s R&B, reflect her unique perspectives shaped by her previous corporate role and her current aspirations in comedy.

Advertisment

Transitioning from HR to Humor

Liao's comedy set, though lacking a coherent theme, is a compilation of her observations and experiences, from the mundanities of office life to the complexities of modern dating. This diverse collection of routines may not follow a structured narrative, but it showcases Liao's ability to find humor in the everyday. Her candid reflections on her HR background, including her discomfort with disciplinary actions, add a layer of authenticity to her performance, making her standup both relatable and refreshing.

Engaging the Audience with Everyday Quirks

Advertisment

Despite some routines feeling underdeveloped, Liao's engaging manner and infectious laugh draw the audience into her world. Her observations on life as a single 37-year-old and her critique of societal norms surrounding relationships and personal safety highlight her talent for approaching sensitive topics with humor and insight. Liao's approachability and openness create a connection with her audience, making her performance a shared experience of laughter and reflection.

Looking Ahead: Liao's Comedy Career

As Leslie Liao continues her journey in comedy, her initial performance at Soho Theatre signifies a promising start. While her set may benefit from further development and a clearer thematic direction, Liao's natural charisma and ability to engage with her audience suggest a bright future on the comedy stage. Her transition from the corporate world to standup comedy exemplifies the courage to pursue one's passions, regardless of the uncertainties that may lie ahead.

Leslie Liao's debut at Soho Theatre is not just a career change; it's a testament to the power of embracing change and finding humor in life's unpredictability. Her performance invites audiences to laugh at the absurdities of life, reminding us of the joy that can be found in the unexpected.