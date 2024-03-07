From Market Stalls to Marketing Genius: Vicki Maguire's Unconventional Rise in Advertising

Vicki Maguire, celebrated for her illustrious career in advertising, attributes her success to an unconventional upbringing and a relentless spirit, molded by her working-class roots and a no-fear attitude instilled by her parents. Despite an early diagnosis of dyspraxia and a rocky start in fashion design, Maguire's pivot to advertising has led her to become a renowned creative force, challenging industry norms and championing diversity.

Early Life and Challenges

Born to Irish parents with a flair for sales, Maguire's narrative began amidst the hustle of Leicester Market. Her early years, filled with creativity and resilience, laid the foundation for a career marked by authenticity and innovation. Diagnosed with dyspraxia at 56, she reflects on how her condition, characterized by a 'clumsy' mind, played a pivotal role in shaping her creative process. Maguire's journey through fashion design was fraught with challenges, from being dismissed by Vivienne Westwood to receiving life-altering advice from Paul Smith, ultimately steering her towards advertising.

Breaking into Advertising

Maguire's foray into advertising began serendipitously while working for Ted Baker, where her knack for storytelling and branding caught the eye of the ad world. Mentorship and a chance encounter at Howell Henry paved her way into the industry. Teaming up with a talented partner from Israel, she navigated the male-dominated landscape with grit and intuition, leading to her first job and laying the groundwork for a successful career. Her early experiences, including changing her name to 'Mickey' to appeal to clients, underscore the gender biases she combated while carving out her space.

Legacy and Influence

Today, Vicki Maguire stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, creativity, and authenticity. As a key figure at Havas London, her work, including the impactful British Heart Foundation ad featuring Vinnie Jones, has not only garnered awards but saved lives. Beyond her creative accolades, Maguire's commitment to diversity and mentorship through the Creative Foundation highlights her dedication to fostering a more inclusive industry. Her journey from the market stalls of Leicester to the pinnacle of advertising is not just a personal triumph but an inspiration to aspiring creatives everywhere.