From Lockdown Activity to Winning Investment: The Secret Garden Glamping Story

In a recent episode of BBC’s ‘Dragons’ Den’, Derry Green, the entrepreneur behind the business Secret Garden Glamping, stole the spotlight and secured investment offers from multiple Dragons. Green’s story is a testament to how the lockdown period of 2020, a challenging time for many, turned into a golden opportunity for him and his family. As a father, his innovative approach to keeping his children entertained during the lockdown evolved into a successful business, winning awards and attaining public recognition.

From Backyard Fun to Business Venture

Green’s business venture started with a simple family activity in his garden, which later transformed into Secret Garden Glamping – an award-winning glamping site. It was his posts on social media about the site that stirred up public interest, leading to a surge in booking inquiries. Despite the potential to charge more, especially during peak times like school holidays, Green stood firm on his principle of not exploiting customers. He insisted on maintaining a flat rate of £245 per night for 2024.

Impressing the Dragons

The Dragons were evidently impressed with Green’s business idea and model. Dragon Deborah Meaden was quick to see the potential in Green’s business and promptly made an offer that matched Green’s request for a £100,000 investment for a 5% stake in the business. This was followed by offers from fellow Dragons Sara Davies and Peter Jones. In the end, Green accepted Meaden’s offer.

A Tearful Pitch that Moved Many

The pitch was not just a business presentation; it was a heartfelt story that moved many. Sara Davies was moved to tears by Green’s pitch. This emotional reaction was not just confined to the studio but resonated with viewers as well. Many expressed their emotional reactions on social media, reflecting a sense of joy and empathy. The story of Secret Garden Glamping is not just about business success, but a testament to human creativity and resourcefulness in challenging times.