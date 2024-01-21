From 'Hot Fuzz' to Reality: Police Rescue Swan Stranded on Highway

In a scene reminiscent of the 2007 film 'Hot Fuzz', a swan found itself stranded on the A361 dual carriageway just north of Devizes, Wiltshire. The cygnet, a symbol of grace and tranquility, was sitting on the southbound side of the road, a location far removed from its natural habitat. The intervention of the local police force, however, ensured the bird's safety and prevented potential traffic disruptions.

Successful Swan Rescue

Members of the Roads Policing Unit and the Devizes Neighbourhood Team came to the swan's rescue. Displaying a sense of duty beyond maintaining law and order, they gently escorted the swan off the busy carriageway. The swan was then transported in a police van, a scene that could be straight out of a heartwarming children's book, to The Crammer, a local water body. Known for its picturesque setting, The Crammer is an idyllic spot for the swan to recover.

Post-Rescue Recovery

According to the authorities, the swan is recuperating well. Once it regains strength, it is expected to take flight and return to its flock, a testament to the resilience of nature. The incident underscores the important role that local police forces can play in protecting not only human life and property but also local wildlife.

Swans on the Roads – A Recurring Scenario

This is not an isolated incident. There have been similar instances in Hertfordshire and Glasgow where swans have created challenging situations for the authorities. The graceful birds, often lost or disoriented, have been known to end up on busy roads, leading to traffic disruptions and concerns for their safety. These instances highlight the need for increased awareness about protecting wildlife and the potential for human-wildlife conflicts in our increasingly urbanized landscapes.