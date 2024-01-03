en English
From Gender Bias to Damehood: The Journey of Shirley Conran

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
From Gender Bias to Damehood: The Journey of Shirley Conran

The journey of Dame Shirley Conran, celebrated for her relentless pursuit of women’s equality and significant contributions to mathematics education, is a testament to resilience and unwavering commitment to change. From her gritty struggles to secure a mortgage post her divorce in 1962, to the recent honor of being bestowed a damehood, Conran’s life chronicles the evolution of women’s rights over the past six decades.

The Dawn of Activism

Conran’s feminist activism was sparked by her personal encounter with gender discrimination, a stark reality faced by countless women of her time. The blatant denial of a mortgage on the grounds of her gender fueled her drive to fight for equality. This marked the inception of a journey that would lead her to become a beacon of hope for women across the globe.

Revolutionizing Journalism

As the Daily Mail’s women’s editor, Conran pioneered a new wave of journalism with the launch of Femail, a dedicated section addressing women’s issues beyond the domestic realm. Her departure from the Mail due to health complications was far from the end of her advocacy. It only marked the beginning of her mission to bring about tangible change in societal norms and policies.

Making History

In 1969, Conran led a torchlit march involving 700 women, demanding equal pay. This powerful demonstration contributed significantly to the enactment of the Equal Pay Act of 1970. However, she is vocal about the persistent issue of pay disparity, reminding us that the fight for equality is far from over.

The Power of the Pen

Her pen proved mightier than the sword, with her works ‘Superwoman’ and ‘Lace,’ an international bestseller, amplifying her voice in the battle for equal rights. The success of ‘Lace’ provided her the financial means to delve into social entrepreneurship, leading to the founding of Mothers In Management and The Work-Life Balance Trust.

A Life Dedicated to Equality

In recognition of her efforts towards equal opportunities, Conran was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2004. Her relentless efforts in education bore fruit with the creation of Money Stuff, a series of free online maths books for girls, and the establishment of The Maths Anxiety Trust in 2018. Today, she continues her fight for women’s equality and financial literacy, taking pride in the enduring influence of Femail and the recognition of her work through the damehood.

United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

