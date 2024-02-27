From Emmerdale to Author: Jessie Elland's Surprising Career Leap with Debut Novel

Following a dramatic departure from ITV's Emmerdale, Jessie Elland, known for her role as Chloe Harris, has taken a significant career turn. Elland announced her venture into the literary world with her debut novel, 'The Ladie Upstairs', a story revolving around a haunted house. This announcement, made via Instagram, has garnered support from both fans and former co-stars, marking a new chapter in Elland's career after her notable 'shock soap exit' on Boxing Day.

From Soap Opera to Spooky Tales

Elland's journey from the bustling sets of Emmerdale to the solitary act of writing is a testament to her versatility and passion for storytelling. Her role in Emmerdale was marked by significant storylines, including a love triangle and the discovery of her character's villainous father. Reflecting on her time on the show, Elland described it as 'the best two years' of her life, filled with learning and memorable moments. However, her shift to writing signifies a new creative direction, one that she describes as a dream come true.

A Supportive Community Cheers On

The announcement of 'The Ladie Upstairs' was met with an outpouring of support from Elland's online community, including her 18.3K Instagram followers and former Emmerdale co-stars. Messages of pride and excitement highlighted the strong bonds formed during her time on the soap opera. This support underscores the tight-knit nature of the Emmerdale family and the encouraging environment it fosters for personal growth and exploration of new ventures.

What This Means for Jessie Elland

Elland's transition from acting to writing is not just a career change but a fulfillment of a lifelong dream. It represents the beginning of a new journey, one that promises to bring her unique voice to the world of literature. While she may have left the familiar settings of Emmerdale, the skills, experiences, and relationships she gained there will undoubtedly influence her storytelling. As Elland embarks on this new path, her debut novel is eagerly anticipated by fans and peers alike, promising to be a captivating entry into the world of fiction.