From Beatles to Billie Eilish: Critic Tim De Lisle Ranks 100 Greatest Singles Ever

In an ambitious endeavor to sift through decades of music history, pop critic Tim De Lisle has curated a list of the 100 greatest singles of all time, spanning from iconic 1960s chart-toppers to contemporary pop sensations. This comprehensive compilation, published by Weekend Magazine, features a diverse range of artists including George Michael, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, The Beatles, and Billie Eilish, offering a soundtrack that promises to enhance the Easter weekend listening experience for music aficionados everywhere.

Advertisment

Decades of Musical Evolution

The list kicks off with Iggy Pop's 'Lust For Life,' a song that, despite its initial lukewarm reception, found its way into the hearts of listeners nearly two decades later, thanks in part to its inclusion in the film 'Trainspotting.' This is followed by Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill,' which, after being featured in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' finally clinched the number one spot on the charts 37 years post-release. These entries not only highlight the lasting impact of these songs but also underscore the role of visual media in reinvigorating the popularity of classic hits.

Icons and Innovators

Advertisment

Through the ranks, the list pays homage to foundational figures in rock and pop music, such as Buddy Holly, whose influence persists despite the generational gap. It also celebrates the collaborative magic between George Michael and Elton John in their live duet 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me.' Furthermore, the selection acknowledges the transformative power of modern artists like Britney Spears and Billie Eilish, whose debut singles 'Baby One More Time' and 'Bad Guy,' respectively, marked significant cultural moments in pop music history.

Reflections on the Rankings

De Lisle's compilation not only serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of these musical masterpieces but also invites reflection on the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry. From the soulful ballads of the past to the electronically infused bangers of today, the list reveals how tastes and trends may shift, but the essence of a great single—its ability to connect, move, and inspire—remains unchanged. As readers pore over the rankings, they are encouraged to consider the intricate tapestry of influences that have shaped the pop music pantheon over the years.

By spotlighting a blend of timeless classics and modern hits, <a href="