Europe

French Woman’s Life Unraveled by Brexit Immigration Mix-up

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
French Woman’s Life Unraveled by Brexit Immigration Mix-up

Living in the heart of Shropshire, Sophie, a French national married to a British man, has long considered the UK her second home. However, her life took a steep, unexpected turn in the aftermath of Brexit, when she fell into the labyrinth of the UK’s immigration process for EU citizens. Behind the walls of paperwork and deadlines, Sophie found herself battling for her right to live and work in the UK.

Caught in the Bureaucratic Web

After living in the UK for five years prior to Brexit, Sophie returned to France in 2020, triggered by a family tragedy. The Brexit withdrawal agreement, in theory, safeguarded the rights of EU citizens like Sophie to live and work in their pre-Brexit country of residence. However, the clock was ticking on a crucial June 2021 deadline to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

Sophie missed this deadline but believed her situation qualified for ‘reasonable grounds’, allowing her to still apply. Her early 2022 application was eventually refused, with authorities stating she had not sufficiently evidenced continuous cohabitation with her husband while in France.

Appealing and Falling

Undeterred, Sophie appealed the decision through the asylum and immigration tribunal system. The initial months provided a lifeline, as she could work in the UK using a ‘share code’. A grim surprise awaited her in December 2023 when a right-to-work check revealed she no longer had the right to work. Consequently, Sophie was dismissed from her job.

A Life in Limbo

The fallout from this saga has been devastating for Sophie; the financial hardship and emotional distress cast a long shadow over her. She was once a woman who loved the UK and aspired to contribute to society without relying on benefits. Now, she has found herself in a precarious position, uncertain of her future.

Upon investigation, The Guardian discovered Sophie may have incorrectly applied for a family permit instead of directly to the EUSS. Notably, she did not receive a certificate of application, typically issued to confirm the right to work while an application is underway.

With renewed hope and determination, Sophie is now seeking legal advice and reapplying to the EUSS. She hopes her late application will find acceptance, allowing her to reclaim her life in the UK. The Home Office has stated that they continue to consider late applications with reasonable grounds for the delay.

Europe United Kingdom
