Freezing Temperatures Cause Traffic Delays in Devon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Freezing Temperatures Cause Traffic Delays in Devon

On January 18, Devon is grappling with significant traffic delays and disruptions due to extreme weather conditions. Freezing temperatures as low as -6C have led to frost and ice formation, making roads treacherous and driving conditions hazardous.

Weather Warnings and Their Impact

The Met Office has issued several warnings due to the severe weather. A yellow warning for strong winds in Somerset and Devon could potentially impact travel and utilities. There’s a risk of longer journey times, cancellations of road, rail, air, and ferry services, and possible damage to buildings and power cuts. Coastal areas are also at risk, with injuries and danger to life possible from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, roads, and properties.

Alongside this, a warning for snow and ice has also been issued. The ‘cold plunge of Arctic air’ moving south across the country has resulted in temperatures 5C to 6C lower than usual. The weather warning is in force from 10pm tonight until 11am on Thursday morning, affecting roads, bus and train services, as well as untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Disruptions on Key Routes

The icy conditions have caused long delays on the A386 in North Devon with snow adding to the disruptions. The A39 has seen backups extending towards Barnstaple, and many routes through Bideford are blocked. Additionally, Uffculme Road is closed in both directions due to a crash, and closures are also in place at Drunken Bridge Hill in Plympton, and Northdown Road in Bideford.

The A38 in Cornwall was blocked after a car overturned this morning, causing delays heading westbound between Liskeard and Bodmin. However, the road was cleared and traffic returned to normal by 9.10am.

Forecast and Warnings

The Met Office has also issued an 18-hour wind warning for all of Devon and Cornwall, with 70mph forecast for some parts of the UK. The forecast includes strong winds, persistent rainfall, and the likelihood of gusts of 50-70 mph, posing a risk of travel disruption and potential danger to life. Snow showers are also expected to continue in coastal areas, with a cold and frosty start to the weekend.

As the ‘cold plunge’ from the Arctic continues, the West Country along the English Channel coastal areas might also experience snow. A yellow severe weather alert has also been issued for Gloucestershire due to strong winds, which may disrupt travel and utilities. There is also a warning for ice and snow showers in the area.

While the cold snap is expected to continue until the weekend, milder, wet, and windy weather is forecasted for Saturday. However, Devon’s residents and commuters should prepare for the ongoing disruptions and delays until then.

United Kingdom Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

