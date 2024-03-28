Freddie Mercury's Iconic London Mansion Hits Market for £30 Million

Freddie Mercury's beloved London home, Garden Lodge, is now on sale, marking its debut on the real estate market since the legendary Queen frontman's passing. The Neo-Georgian mansion, nestled in the upscale Kensington neighborhood, has been preserved by Mercury's former partner and long-time friend, Mary Austin, for over three decades. With a hefty price tag of over £30 million, this property offers a unique glimpse into the private life of one of rock's most flamboyant figures.

Sanctuary Amidst Stardom

Garden Lodge served as a peaceful retreat for Freddie Mercury, contrasting sharply with his high-energy public persona. Acquired in 1980, this lavish mansion was more than just a residence; it was a haven where Mercury could escape the demanding nature of fame and touring. Under the guidance of interior designer Robin Moore Ede, Mercury transformed the space, infusing it with his vibrant personality and eclectic taste. The mansion's highlight, a two-story drawing room, once housed the grand piano where Mercury composed hits like 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' French doors open from a Japanese sitting room to serene, manicured gardens, further emphasizing the home's tranquil ambiance.

Legacy of a Legend

Garden Lodge is not only a testament to Freddie Mercury's artistic genius but also to his ability to create a loving home environment. The top floor, comprising eight bedrooms, was shared with his boyfriend Jim Hutton, personal assistant Peter Freestone, and a family of 10 pet cats. The mansion's walls, adorned with geometric cornice designs imagined by Mercury himself, reflect the singer's keen eye for detail and his desire to make the space uniquely his. This home was the backdrop to many of Mercury's life moments until his death on November 24, 1991, making it a piece of music history.

A Coveted Piece of Rock'n'Roll Real Estate

With Garden Lodge hitting the market for the first time since Freddie Mercury's ownership, it joins a select list of rock'n'roll residences available for purchase. Rod Stewart's Los Angeles mansion, another high-profile property, is also seeking a new owner. These homes offer more than just luxury; they provide a rare insight into the personal lives of music legends. As Garden Lodge prepares to welcome its new owner, its sale not only marks the end of an era but also the continuation of Mercury's enduring legacy.

As the world watches to see who will next claim ownership of this iconic property, Garden Lodge remains a symbol of Freddie Mercury's extraordinary life. Its sale invites reflection on the impact of Mercury's music and the intimate spaces where he found solace and inspiration. Whoever steps through the fabled green door next will inherit more than a mansion; they will become part of the legend of Freddie Mercury.