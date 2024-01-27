Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Unveils Summer 2024 Voyages Aboard Borealis

Summer 2024 is set to feature a series of picture-perfect voyages from Dover, U.K., courtesy of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines. The Borealis, a vessel that joined Fred Olsen's fleet in 2021, will sail to a selection of European destinations, offering a unique and intimate experience for about 1,360 passengers.

Embarking on a Voyage of Discovery

The summer season commences with a 14-night journey titled "Maritime Cities and Sailing Events of the Baltic" on June 27, 2024. This cruise highlights the Tall Ships Race and the captivating Kieler Woche, promising rich cultural experiences. Each itinerary has been meticulously curated to ensure guests receive the optimal experience.

Immersive Experiences and Natural Wonders

From viewing Icelandic puffins before their migration to exploring the awe-inspiring Stokkur Geyser and Goðafoss Waterfall, travelers are in for a treat. The lineup also includes an opportunity to appreciate the vibrant Azorean hydrangeas and embark on a hike from Mount Fløyen in Norway.

The Summer Lineup

The summer schedule includes an 11-night Icelandic cruise focusing on whales and volcanic landscapes, a 9-night British Isles cruise highlighting scenic landscapes and wildlife, a 14-night cruise to the Azores and Madeira, and an 8-night Norwegian Fjords cruise. With prices starting at £2,099, these voyages also come with various benefits for early bookings.

Continued Partnership with the Port of Dover

Sonia Limbrick from the Port of Dover expressed her excitement about the continuation of the partnership with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, demonstrating a shared enthusiasm for these unique voyages and the experiences they offer.