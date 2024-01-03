en English
Franklin Graham Criticizes UK Methodist Church’s Inclusive Language Guide

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
In a significant development, Franklin Graham, a well-known evangelist and leader of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, has publicly aired his criticism against the Methodist Church in the United Kingdom. The point of contention arises from the Church’s advice to ministers to refrain from using terms like ‘husband’ and ‘wife’. This recommendation is a part of the Church’s ‘Inclusive Church Language Guide’ which argues that such terms could potentially be hurtful or offensive. These terms, according to the Guide, make assumptions about family and personal life that may not be applicable to everyone, particularly members of the LGBT community.

The Church’s Inclusivity Initiative

The suggestions made in the Church’s language guide form a part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting inclusivity. The intention is to avoid excluding people through language that assumes traditional gender roles or family structures. This move is in line with the wider agenda of supporting LGBT lifestyles, triggering questions about how to address partners in a same-sex marriage.

Graham’s Biblical Stand

Graham, however, posits that these terms are inherently biblical and that any alteration to them to suit cultural changes is in direct conflict with Christian teachings. He underscores the significance of sharing biblical truths over avoiding offense. The evangelical leader’s stance is rooted in a traditional interpretation of Christian doctrine, which he argues should not be adjusted to accommodate changing societal norms.

Other Concerns Addressed by the Church’s Guide

The Church’s guide also takes into account other language concerns related to ageism, racism, immigration status, and Islamophobia. It advocates for more inclusive language alternatives like ‘siblings’, ‘friends’, or ‘children of God’ instead of ‘brothers and sisters’, and ‘they’ instead of ‘he or she’. The guide’s overarching aim is to foster an environment of acceptance and respect for all, regardless of their identity.

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

