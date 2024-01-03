Frankie Bridge’s Favourite Knit from New Look Sparks Fashion Frenzy in January Sales

Frankie Bridge, renowned for her astute fashion insights, has once again shaken up the fashion world with her latest find. The White Stripe Stand Neck Longline Jumper from New Look, originally listed at £29.99, has been slashed to a staggering £20 in the January sales. The sale has sparked a wave of excitement among fashion enthusiasts, with the trendy knit becoming a coveted piece for those seeking to update their wardrobe on a budget.

Frankie’s Faves and the Striped Knit

The White Stripe Stand Neck Longline Jumper had previously made waves when it featured in Frankie’s Faves back in November. Bridge, known for her discerning eye for fashion bargains, lauded the jumper for its cosy warmth, stylish versatility, and oversized, relaxed fit. The striped print, a trendy choice this season, has garnered much praise from shoppers who value both comfort and style.

Navigating Sizing Challenges

Despite the use of S, M, L, and XL labels leading to some sizing challenges, customers have managed to find the right fit. The jumper’s ability to be dressed up or down, coupled with its affordable price tag, has made it a popular choice for shoppers. As one happy customer put it, the jumper offers ‘lazy luxury’ without breaking the bank.

Comparison with Competitors

In comparison to similar items from Marks and Spencer and Bershka, the White Stripe Stand Neck Longline Jumper stands as an affordable alternative. The endorsement from Frankie Bridge and the item’s fashionability at a discounted price make it an appealing purchase for those looking to update their wardrobe without splurging excessively.