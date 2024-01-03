en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Frankie Bridge’s Favourite Knit from New Look Sparks Fashion Frenzy in January Sales

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Frankie Bridge’s Favourite Knit from New Look Sparks Fashion Frenzy in January Sales

Frankie Bridge, renowned for her astute fashion insights, has once again shaken up the fashion world with her latest find. The White Stripe Stand Neck Longline Jumper from New Look, originally listed at £29.99, has been slashed to a staggering £20 in the January sales. The sale has sparked a wave of excitement among fashion enthusiasts, with the trendy knit becoming a coveted piece for those seeking to update their wardrobe on a budget.

Frankie’s Faves and the Striped Knit

The White Stripe Stand Neck Longline Jumper had previously made waves when it featured in Frankie’s Faves back in November. Bridge, known for her discerning eye for fashion bargains, lauded the jumper for its cosy warmth, stylish versatility, and oversized, relaxed fit. The striped print, a trendy choice this season, has garnered much praise from shoppers who value both comfort and style.

Navigating Sizing Challenges

Despite the use of S, M, L, and XL labels leading to some sizing challenges, customers have managed to find the right fit. The jumper’s ability to be dressed up or down, coupled with its affordable price tag, has made it a popular choice for shoppers. As one happy customer put it, the jumper offers ‘lazy luxury’ without breaking the bank.

Comparison with Competitors

In comparison to similar items from Marks and Spencer and Bershka, the White Stripe Stand Neck Longline Jumper stands as an affordable alternative. The endorsement from Frankie Bridge and the item’s fashionability at a discounted price make it an appealing purchase for those looking to update their wardrobe without splurging excessively.

0
Fashion United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taiwan Railway's New Uniforms Spark Controversy Over Design Aesthetics

By Rafia Tasleem

Seiko 5 Sports Unveils Two New Limited Edition Timepieces

By BNN Correspondents

Florence Pugh: Celebrating a Birthday and an Emerging Fashion Icon

By BNN Correspondents

K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard's Appointment

By BNN Correspondents

Breaking Gender Norms: A Case for Men in Skirts ...
@Fashion · 49 mins
Breaking Gender Norms: A Case for Men in Skirts ...
heart comment 0
Maybelline Revives Colored Mascara Trend with Vibrant New Shades

By Quadri Adejumo

Maybelline Revives Colored Mascara Trend with Vibrant New Shades
Blake Lively Reflects On Her Favorite Fashion Moments of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Blake Lively Reflects On Her Favorite Fashion Moments of 2023
Monovant Unveils World’s First ‘Phygital’ Watch: A Convergence of Craftsmanship and Technology

By BNN Correspondents

Monovant Unveils World's First 'Phygital' Watch: A Convergence of Craftsmanship and Technology
Great Lengths Unveils ‘Perception’ to Redefine Hair Extensions

By Nitish Verma

Great Lengths Unveils 'Perception' to Redefine Hair Extensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
21 seconds
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
23 seconds
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
43 seconds
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
44 seconds
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
2 mins
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
2 mins
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
2 mins
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
2 mins
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat
2 mins
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app