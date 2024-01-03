Frank Buzzard’s Lasting Legacy: A Generous Bequest to Carlisle Cathedral

In a heartfelt testament to his enduring faith, the late Mr. Frank Buzzard, who lived to the ripe age of 95, has left a lasting legacy to Carlisle Cathedral and other Church of England Cathedrals. A philanthropic gesture reflecting his unwavering religious commitment, Mr. Buzzard’s bequest of 4,000 serves as a testament to his lifelong dedication to his faith.

A Ten-Year Pilgrimage

Mr. Buzzard’s devotion transcended the bounds of the ordinary, culminating in a ten-year pilgrimage to every Church of England Cathedral. It was during this journey that he penned a unique guide for each cathedral. These guides are a mixed bag of styles, from brief reports to what he affectionately termed an ‘epic poem’, encapsulating the essence of his experiences.

Carlisle Cathedral: A Personal Connection

His guide for Carlisle Cathedral holds a special place in Mr. Buzzard’s collection, as it weaves together the cathedral’s rich history and his cherished memories of the site. A particular recollection from a visit with his wife in March 1994 stands out, demonstrating the personal connection he felt to this spiritual hub.

Fulfilling a Father’s Last Wishes

In adherence to his final wishes, his daughter, Christine, has taken up the mantle of distributing cheques and copies of his guides to the cathedrals. This act not only ensures the perpetuation of Mr. Buzzard’s legacy but also supports the cathedrals that meant so much to him.

Gratitude and Encouragement from Carlisle Cathedral

Carlisle Cathedral has expressed profound gratitude for the Buzzard family’s contribution. The cathedral emphasized the crucial role such legacies play in sustaining its operations and services. Open to the public free of charge every day of the year, Carlisle Cathedral relies heavily on voluntary donations for its continued existence and community outreach. The cathedral also stressed the importance of considering leaving gifts in wills to secure its future viability.

