Franchising: The Future of Entrepreneurship in the UK?

In an era where start-ups and solopreneurs are reshaping the UK's business landscape, a new trend is beginning to gain traction - franchising. According to research conducted by Geek Retreat, a thriving retailer and gaming café that doubles as a community hub and events venue, 15% of Brits have embarked on their entrepreneurial journey in the past decade. Interestingly, 27% of these trailblazers have considered franchising their operations. As it stands, 19% of businesses operate within a franchise group, hinting at the growing appeal of this business model.

Franchising: The Future of Business?

While the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, the data suggests that the franchise model may dominate the future. The research reveals that 20% of Brits plan to launch their own business within the next five years. Nearly half of these potential business owners are considering franchising as their gateway to entrepreneurship.

Franchising, in essence, offers a ready-made business model. This includes an established brand name, a proven operational strategy, and a wealth of initial training and support. Such advantages are not lost on aspiring business owners. The lure of a higher success rate compared to sole proprietorships and the power of a renowned brand are hard to resist.

Geek Retreat: A Franchise Success Story

A living testament to the potential of franchising is Geek Retreat itself. The company has witnessed explosive growth, expanding from a mere 10 stores at the close of 2019 to an impressive 36 stores today. The surge in their physical presence signals the high street's hunger for inclusive community spaces.

Peter Dobson, CEO of Geek Retreat, acknowledges the increasing interest in franchising. He highlights the comprehensive support Geek Retreat provides its franchisees, including a dedicated Franchise Success Team. This is a key element in the benefits of joining a franchise, as underscored by the research.

Franchising: A Safer Bet in Business

The advantages of franchising extend beyond the initial start-up phase. They include reduced risk and costs, enhanced purchasing power, and an established customer base. Additionally, franchisees gain access to ongoing product innovation and R&D support, leveraged by the larger network.

Statistically, franchising is presented as a safer and more reliable business start-up option. Franchise failure rates have hovered between 8-12% for over two decades. This is significantly lower than the failure rates of new independent businesses, making franchising a more secure path to entrepreneurial success.