Francesco Sardelli to Helm The Hari Belgravia Amid Changes in the UK Hospitality Sector

London's distinguished hotel, The Hari Belgravia has named Francesco Sardelli as its new General Manager. The appointment signals a new era for the hotel, a key property in the Harilela Hotels group, as Sardelli takes over the reins from the retiring Andrew Coney.

Sardelli's Esteemed Career

Sardelli brings with him a wealth of experience amassed over three decades in the hospitality industry. His professional journey includes tenures as general manager at The St James Hotel and Club, and The Kensington Hotel. His experience at other renowned London establishments such as Grosvenor House, Brown's, The Stafford, and Baglioni, further solidifies his expertise.

Set to assume his new role in March 2024, Sardelli has expressed his eagerness to enhance The Hari's unique charisma and style. His appointment has been met with enthusiasm by Aron Harilela, CEO of Harilela Hotels, who is confident in Sardelli's ability to maintain the hotel's successful momentum.

UK Hospitality Sector Insights

The appointment comes amidst a revealing 2023 UK Hospitality Impact Study by Agilysys. It has unveiled crucial insights into the behaviours of UK travellers in light of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The study found that a mere 27% of customers rebooked the same hotel over the past year, indicating a significant shift in customer loyalty.

Economic pressures have led to as many as 85% of travellers altering their vacation plans. Factors such as reduced wait times, personalized experiences, strong loyalty programs, flexible stay management, and unexpected delights have been instrumental in influencing decisions.

The sector has observed a notable decrease in leisure spending, with many opting for shorter breaks or staycations, underscoring the need for more innovative hospitality strategies.

Changes in UK Hotel Portfolio

In a related development, property firm Savills has put up for sale three hotels from the Daish's Group portfolio. They include the Barrowfield Hotel in Newquay, the County Hotel in Kendal, and Daish's Blackpool, each boasting unique characteristics and with guide prices ranging from £1.8 million to £2.8 million.

George Brown, the managing director of Daish's, noted that despite the sale, the company plans to continue expanding its portfolio with properties that align more closely with their customers' preferences.