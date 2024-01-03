en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Framlingham Toy Shop Owner Honored with British Empire Medal

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Framlingham Toy Shop Owner Honored with British Empire Medal

Bill Bulstrode’s unwavering dedication to his town and its people has been rightfully acknowledged as he finds himself at the receiving end of the prestigious British Empire Medal. This honor, part of the King’s New Year Honours list, pays tribute to Bulstrode’s 53-year-long service to the town of Framlingham.

Unexpected Recognition

An integral member of Toymaster and the esteemed proprietor of Bulstrodes/Framlingham Toy Shop, Bulstrode was taken by surprise at this eminent recognition. The delight, however, was evident as he expressed his joy and astonishment at the announcement.

A Pillar of the Community

Bulstrode’s contributions to Framlingham are not limited to his retail endeavors. His role in the community extends to organizing local events, including the Diamond Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II and the 2012 London Olympic Games celebrations. His involvement in festive preparations, such as late night shopping events and town center decorations, has brought cheer and unity to the town’s residents.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

When a flood displaced the town’s Post Office, Bulstrode opened the doors of his store, providing a temporary home for the essential service. This act of kindness further cemented his position as a pillar of the community.

Now at the age of 70, Bulstrode’s commitment to his town is unrelenting. He plans to accept the award in memory of his late wife, Teresa, highlighting that his motivation stems from the personal satisfaction he derives from aiding the community, rather than any pursuit of recognition or reward.

0
United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas

By BNN Correspondents

Chelmsford or Chelmsord? Typo in Road Sign Sparks Humorous Reactions

By BNN Correspondents

Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League

By Salman Khan

Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement

By Salman Khan

Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance ...
@Business · 3 mins
Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance ...
heart comment 0
London New Year’s Fireworks Marred by Counterfeit Tickets Chaos

By Shivani Chauhan

London New Year's Fireworks Marred by Counterfeit Tickets Chaos
Countryside Partnerships and Tesco Join Forces to Develop Affordable Housing in Sleaford

By Quadri Adejumo

Countryside Partnerships and Tesco Join Forces to Develop Affordable Housing in Sleaford
The O2 Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Significant Growth in 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The O2 Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Significant Growth in 2023
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role

By Quadri Adejumo

Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Latest Headlines
World News
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
51 seconds
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
1 min
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
1 min
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
1 min
College Basketball Heats Up: Today's Key Matchups and Upcoming Games
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
2 mins
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
2 mins
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
2 mins
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
2 mins
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
2 mins
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app