Framlingham Toy Shop Owner Honored with British Empire Medal

Bill Bulstrode’s unwavering dedication to his town and its people has been rightfully acknowledged as he finds himself at the receiving end of the prestigious British Empire Medal. This honor, part of the King’s New Year Honours list, pays tribute to Bulstrode’s 53-year-long service to the town of Framlingham.

Unexpected Recognition

An integral member of Toymaster and the esteemed proprietor of Bulstrodes/Framlingham Toy Shop, Bulstrode was taken by surprise at this eminent recognition. The delight, however, was evident as he expressed his joy and astonishment at the announcement.

A Pillar of the Community

Bulstrode’s contributions to Framlingham are not limited to his retail endeavors. His role in the community extends to organizing local events, including the Diamond Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II and the 2012 London Olympic Games celebrations. His involvement in festive preparations, such as late night shopping events and town center decorations, has brought cheer and unity to the town’s residents.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

When a flood displaced the town’s Post Office, Bulstrode opened the doors of his store, providing a temporary home for the essential service. This act of kindness further cemented his position as a pillar of the community.

Now at the age of 70, Bulstrode’s commitment to his town is unrelenting. He plans to accept the award in memory of his late wife, Teresa, highlighting that his motivation stems from the personal satisfaction he derives from aiding the community, rather than any pursuit of recognition or reward.