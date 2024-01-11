Fox Named 'Thor' Rescued After Getting Stuck in Fence

In an unusual incident in Caterham, Surrey, a fox humorously described as 'all brawn and no brain' found itself in a precarious situation. The animal, in its quest to jump between gardens, misjudged the gap and ended up wedged between two wooden fence panels, hanging upside down. The plight of the fox was noticed by concerned homeowners who immediately contacted the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Rescue Operation

Answering the distress call was RSPCA's animal rescue officer, Chloe Wilson. She managed to lift the large male fox out of its unfortunate predicament. The fox was then transported to Wildlife Aid, a rehabilitation center dedicated to the rescue, care, and eventual release of wildlife back into their natural habitats.

Medical Examination of the Fox

Upon arrival at Wildlife Aid, the fox underwent a thorough medical examination. Despite having broken teeth and wood lodged in its mouth - a result of its desperate attempts to chew itself free - the fox was fortunate to have avoided internal injuries or broken bones. The staff at Wildlife Aid, recognizing the animal's robust physique yet apparent lack of judgment, humorously named him 'Thor', a reference to the Marvel superhero known for his strength.

In the initial 48 hours following his rescue, 'Thor' exhibited considerable fear and refused to eat. This behavior, however, is not uncommon among animals who have undergone traumatic experiences.