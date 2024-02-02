Four Years Post-Brexit: The Times Survey Reveals Enduring Division and Rising Discontent

Exactly four years after Britain's historic severance from the European Union, a recent survey executed by The Times brings to light the enduring division among its readers concerning Brexit. The study, which drew responses from 4,444 individuals, found that the initial voting patterns from 2016's referendum have largely remained unaltered. Approximately 25% of the respondents proclaimed that they had voted to Leave, while an overwhelming majority of 75% had cast their votes in favor of Remain.

Persistence of Original Brexit Sentiments

Despite the passage of four years since the Brexit referendum, the survey revealed a remarkable consistency in opinions. A meager 1% of those who initially backed Remain confessed to a shift in their stance on the key issues surrounding Brexit. Similarly, a mere 3% of the original Leavers admitted to altering their views.

However, the survey results also unveiled a growing dissatisfaction among those who initially supported Brexit. Nearly a third of the original Leave voters expressed a growing frustration with the government's handling of Brexit. Their grievances primarily centered on the belief that the government has failed to fully exploit the potential advantages offered by Brexit.