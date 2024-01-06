en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Foula Island: A Christmas Tradition Out of Time

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Foula Island: A Christmas Tradition Out of Time

On the remote Scottish island of Foula, nestled to the west of the Shetland islands and a hundred miles north of mainland Scotland, the magic of Christmas comes alive on January 6. A tradition deeply rooted in the Julian calendar, this quaint celebration sets Foula a day ahead of the Julian, and 12 days behind the Gregorian calendar followed by the rest of the UK.

A Time-Honored Tradition

When the UK switched to the Gregorian calendar in 1752, the islanders of Foula held steadfast to their Julian calendar, a decision that has lent a unique charm to their Christmas celebrations ever since. On this day, the small community congregates in one house, exchanging gifts and filling the air with the melody of traditional songs. The children, their eyes twinkling with anticipation, eagerly wait for the arrival of Father Christmas.

A Glimpse Into Norse Heritage

Foula, a testament to the enduring influence of Norse tradition, was once the abode of speakers of Norn, an ancient Norse language. Despite the island’s geographical remoteness and severe weather conditions, life has gradually improved for its inhabitants. The advent of running water in 1982 and full electricity by 1984 marked significant milestones in the island’s development.

Exploring Foula

Reaching Foula is an adventure in itself. One must first journey to mainland Shetland, and from there, embark on a ferry or flight to the island. Day trips are an option for those short on time but keen on experiencing the island’s distinct charm. Foula’s attractions are as captivating as its Christmas tradition. It houses Da Kame, one of Britain’s highest sea cliffs, the distinctive Gaada Stack sea stack, and the Sneck o da Smallie, a large natural fissure that intrigues visitors.

0
Europe Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
25 mins ago
Deloitte Deploys AI Chatbot 'PairD' to Boost Productivity Across Workforce
Deloitte has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to streamline operations and enhance productivity by deploying a generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, known as ‘PairD’, across its workforce. Around 75,000 employees in Europe and the Middle East are set to benefit from this internally developed AI tool, marking a significant stride in the adoption of advanced
Deloitte Deploys AI Chatbot 'PairD' to Boost Productivity Across Workforce
Douglas's IPO: A Potential Catalyst for European Market Revival
2 hours ago
Douglas's IPO: A Potential Catalyst for European Market Revival
China Targets European Spirits in Trade Retaliation Amid EU's Probe into EVs
2 hours ago
China Targets European Spirits in Trade Retaliation Amid EU's Probe into EVs
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
43 mins ago
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
1 hour ago
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Hair Extension Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5,775.09 Million by 2030
2 hours ago
Hair Extension Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5,775.09 Million by 2030
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Asserts Readiness for New Political Challenges
28 seconds
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Asserts Readiness for New Political Challenges
China's Unprecedented Progress in Anti-Corruption Drive Post-CPC National Congress
1 min
China's Unprecedented Progress in Anti-Corruption Drive Post-CPC National Congress
New Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett Emphasizes Long-Term Solutions; E-Scooter Ban Uncertain
3 mins
New Malta Transport Minister Chris Bonett Emphasizes Long-Term Solutions; E-Scooter Ban Uncertain
Zimbabwean Cricketer Precious Marange Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
3 mins
Zimbabwean Cricketer Precious Marange Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach: Man Dies After Medical Episode
5 mins
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach: Man Dies After Medical Episode
Boxer Ryan Garcia's Rollercoaster Week: A Newborn Son and a Divorce Announcement
5 mins
Boxer Ryan Garcia's Rollercoaster Week: A Newborn Son and a Divorce Announcement
EJ Obiena's Olympic Dream: From Training Grounds to Golden Ambitions
5 mins
EJ Obiena's Olympic Dream: From Training Grounds to Golden Ambitions
Cleveland Browns Prioritize Health Over Outcome in Regular Season Finale
7 mins
Cleveland Browns Prioritize Health Over Outcome in Regular Season Finale
Sanders Investigates High Inhaler Costs, Targets Top Manufacturers
7 mins
Sanders Investigates High Inhaler Costs, Targets Top Manufacturers
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
2 hours
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
5 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
7 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
8 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
8 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app