Foula Island: A Christmas Tradition Out of Time

On the remote Scottish island of Foula, nestled to the west of the Shetland islands and a hundred miles north of mainland Scotland, the magic of Christmas comes alive on January 6. A tradition deeply rooted in the Julian calendar, this quaint celebration sets Foula a day ahead of the Julian, and 12 days behind the Gregorian calendar followed by the rest of the UK.

A Time-Honored Tradition

When the UK switched to the Gregorian calendar in 1752, the islanders of Foula held steadfast to their Julian calendar, a decision that has lent a unique charm to their Christmas celebrations ever since. On this day, the small community congregates in one house, exchanging gifts and filling the air with the melody of traditional songs. The children, their eyes twinkling with anticipation, eagerly wait for the arrival of Father Christmas.

A Glimpse Into Norse Heritage

Foula, a testament to the enduring influence of Norse tradition, was once the abode of speakers of Norn, an ancient Norse language. Despite the island’s geographical remoteness and severe weather conditions, life has gradually improved for its inhabitants. The advent of running water in 1982 and full electricity by 1984 marked significant milestones in the island’s development.

Exploring Foula

Reaching Foula is an adventure in itself. One must first journey to mainland Shetland, and from there, embark on a ferry or flight to the island. Day trips are an option for those short on time but keen on experiencing the island’s distinct charm. Foula’s attractions are as captivating as its Christmas tradition. It houses Da Kame, one of Britain’s highest sea cliffs, the distinctive Gaada Stack sea stack, and the Sneck o da Smallie, a large natural fissure that intrigues visitors.