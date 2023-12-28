Fossil Hunters Irresponsibly Damage Protected Beach in Somerset

A protected beach in Somerset has become the victim of significant damage by fossil hunters using power tools to extract ancient ammonites.

Doniford beach, a site of special scientific interest, has been put at risk due to the reckless actions of collectors who have resorted to using angle grinders and rock saws to dislodge fossils. These actions, deemed illegal due to the beach’s protected status, have invited widespread concern and criticism.

Illegal Excavation of Ancient Ammonites

The fossils that have incited this frenzy among collectors are approximately 197 million years old, nestled within the bedrock and cliff faces of the coastline. This shocking incident came to light when a Somerset Council employee discovered two French nationals attempting to extract fossils using an angle grinder, an act that blatantly violates the rules protecting the beach.

Geologists Urge Responsible Fossil Collection

Dr. Andy King, a renowned geologist from Geckoella, has made an earnest appeal for fossil hunters to adhere to the ‘Responsible Fossil Collecting Code’. He stressed that while the collection of loose fossils is permissible, as these would otherwise be eroded by natural processes, causing damage to the bedrock is not only illegal but also poses safety risks. Potential cliff erosion and rock falls are serious threats that could result from such irresponsible behavior.

Call for Better Education and Signage

This incident has amplified the urgent need for better education and signage to inform the public about sustainable fossil collection. It’s imperative to strike a balance between the desire to explore and preserve our history and the need to protect the environment and the safety of visitors. Authorities have been nudged into action to promote responsible fossil collecting practices, especially in light of the high tidal range that can potentially catch hunters off guard. Local fossil wardens also patrol the beaches during tourist seasons, guiding visitors towards safer fossil collecting practices to ensure both the preservation of the site and the safety of the collectors.