Former Village Cafe Set for Transformation into Holiday Let

The quaint village of Salhouse witnessed an intriguing turn of events recently as plans were submitted for the transformation of the former Radley’s Cafe, a once-loved establishment that also housed a post office and shop. The cafe, located at 82B Lower Street, had closed its doors seven years ago, following a decline in business that was largely attributed to a fierce competition with Prima Rosa, a neighbouring firm situated at 82A Lower Street.

A Tale of Competition

The rivalry between Radley’s Cafe and Prima Rosa was no secret in the village. The competition, which ensued for over five years, was not just about serving the best coffee or sandwich. It was a battle for the heart of the village and its loyal patrons. Ultimately, the scales tipped in favour of Prima Rosa, leaving Radley’s Cafe with no choice but to shut shop.

The Aftermath and Attempts at Repurposing

Since its closure, the building that once bustled with activity became a silent spectator to the passage of time. Several attempts were made to breathe new life into the property, but none bore fruit. As a result, the site fell into disrepair, becoming an eyesore in the otherwise picturesque village. Even the Broadland District Council could not overlook the deteriorating state of the building.

A New Lease on Life

In a welcome development, the latest plans propose to refurbish the dilapidated structure and convert it into a one-bedroom holiday let. The planning statement underscored the potential benefits of such a transformation. It highlighted the creation of employment opportunities, support for local trades, and a much-needed boost to the facilities that rely heavily on the holiday season. If approved, this makeover could not only revitalise the building but also inject a fresh dose of vibrancy into the community.