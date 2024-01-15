en English
Former Speaker John Bercow Raises Suspicion in US Reality Show ‘The Traitors’

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Former Speaker John Bercow Raises Suspicion in US Reality Show 'The Traitors'

John Bercow, the ex-Speaker of the House of Commons in the UK, has been stirring intrigue in the US reality show ‘The Traitors.’ Not selected as one of the ‘traitors’ on the show, Bercow’s actions have nonetheless raised eyebrows and stirred suspicion among his fellow competitors. Despite his political history and the bullying allegations that led to his resignation in 2019, Bercow presents himself as a retired politician who has honed his skills in deception and strategy.

Suspicion and Strategy in ‘The Traitors’

Set in a Scottish castle, ‘The Traitors’ is a game of subterfuge and strategy. Celebrities compete for a prize, with some secretly deemed ‘traitors.’ The goal for the rest of the participants is to uncover these traitors before the game ends. If they remain undetected, the traitors claim the prize; if discovered, the remaining ‘faithful’ contestants emerge victorious.

Bercow’s breathing difficulties, which he attributes to asthma, have sparked suspicion among the contestants. Despite not being a designated traitor, contestant Janelle Pierzina has voiced her distrust of Bercow, even suggesting that he’d be her likely culprit should she be ‘murdered’ in the game.

Unraveling Allegiances and Unexpected Turns

As the game progresses, the majority of contestants suspected another player, Peppermint, to be the traitor. This suspicion led to her elimination and subsequent guilt among the group, once again highlighting the intricate dynamics and psychological warfare inherent in ‘The Traitors.’

Bercow’s Post-Parliamentary Endeavours

John Bercow’s participation in ‘The Traitors’ reflects his activities since leaving Parliament. His ventures, including providing personalized messages on Cameo, have potentially netted him over $25,000. Notably, Bercow has been permanently barred from the parliamentary estate following an investigation into allegations of bullying during his tenure as Speaker – allegations which he fervently denies, framing himself instead as a victim of the Establishment’s machinations.

United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

