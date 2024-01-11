en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Former Post Office Executive Rejects ITV Drama Portrayal Amid Professional Challenges

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Former Post Office Executive Rejects ITV Drama Portrayal Amid Professional Challenges

In response to her portrayal in the ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office,’ former Post Office executive Angela Van den Bogerd has publicly refuted the scene that depicts her coercing Gina Griffiths, the widow of late postmaster Martin Griffiths, into signing a non-disclosure agreement. The narrative of the series revolves around the tragic suicide of Martin Griffiths in 2013, following his unjust accusation by the Post Office of embezzling £100,000 from his branch.

Van den Bogerd’s Statement and the Horizon Scandal

Van den Bogerd, who supervised the management of complaints about the Horizon system since 2010, expressed her sorrow over Griffiths’s demise. She also stated her readiness to participate in the ongoing investigation into the Post Office scandal. However, she refrained from making further comments, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

The Horizon system, central to the scandal, has caused substantial financial loss for numerous Post Office employees, including the Jeremy family, due to its inherent defects. Living in close proximity to the affected postmasters, Van den Bogerd’s role in handling the Horizon complaints and subsequent public inquiry has drawn significant criticism.

Professional Challenges Post Scandal

Following her departure from the Post Office in 2020, Van den Bogerd’s association with the scandal has posed considerable challenges to her professional trajectory. Her tenure at the Football Association of Wales was marked by controversy, leading to a vote of no confidence in the chief executive. As of now, she occupies a role at Integral UK, where her responsibilities include overseeing redundancies, a position that has not been free from criticism either.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
China's International Trade Slump: A Deep Dive into the 2023 Downturn
In the year 2023, the Dragon of the East, China, witnessed a considerable slump in its international trade. The year marked the first decline in outbound shipments in seven long years and a drop in imports, stirring up the country’s deflationary worries. A fall of 4.6% in exports and a 5.5% decrease in imports was
China's International Trade Slump: A Deep Dive into the 2023 Downturn
Nifty Index Soars to Record Highs: IT Sector Leads the Charge
9 mins ago
Nifty Index Soars to Record Highs: IT Sector Leads the Charge
World Economic Forum 2024: AI, Trust, and India on the Global Stage
15 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: AI, Trust, and India on the Global Stage
B&H Photo Announces Massive Discounts on Apple Computers at CES 2024
2 mins ago
B&H Photo Announces Massive Discounts on Apple Computers at CES 2024
SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling a Shift in Cryptocurrency Investing
6 mins ago
SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling a Shift in Cryptocurrency Investing
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Delves into America's Culture Wars
8 mins ago
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Delves into America's Culture Wars
Latest Headlines
World News
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
9 seconds
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
30 seconds
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
2 mins
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
3 mins
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Decision to Authorize Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels: A Detailed Account
4 mins
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Decision to Authorize Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels: A Detailed Account
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
4 mins
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
4 mins
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
Historic Win for Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan with Lai Ching-te as President
5 mins
Historic Win for Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan with Lai Ching-te as President
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
5 mins
Ivory Coast Seizes Victory in AFCON 2023 Opener Against Guinea-Bissau
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app