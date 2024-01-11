Former Post Office Executive Rejects ITV Drama Portrayal Amid Professional Challenges

In response to her portrayal in the ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office,’ former Post Office executive Angela Van den Bogerd has publicly refuted the scene that depicts her coercing Gina Griffiths, the widow of late postmaster Martin Griffiths, into signing a non-disclosure agreement. The narrative of the series revolves around the tragic suicide of Martin Griffiths in 2013, following his unjust accusation by the Post Office of embezzling £100,000 from his branch.

Van den Bogerd’s Statement and the Horizon Scandal

Van den Bogerd, who supervised the management of complaints about the Horizon system since 2010, expressed her sorrow over Griffiths’s demise. She also stated her readiness to participate in the ongoing investigation into the Post Office scandal. However, she refrained from making further comments, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

The Horizon system, central to the scandal, has caused substantial financial loss for numerous Post Office employees, including the Jeremy family, due to its inherent defects. Living in close proximity to the affected postmasters, Van den Bogerd’s role in handling the Horizon complaints and subsequent public inquiry has drawn significant criticism.

Professional Challenges Post Scandal

Following her departure from the Post Office in 2020, Van den Bogerd’s association with the scandal has posed considerable challenges to her professional trajectory. Her tenure at the Football Association of Wales was marked by controversy, leading to a vote of no confidence in the chief executive. As of now, she occupies a role at Integral UK, where her responsibilities include overseeing redundancies, a position that has not been free from criticism either.