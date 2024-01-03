Former Police Station in Derby to be Converted into Over 100 New Apartments

Derby’s former police station on Cotton Lane, which was rendered obsolete and replaced by a new facility in 2022, is set to be transformed into a residential complex. DCG Investments has proposed a plan to redevelop the site into a mix of over 100 new apartments, aiming to rejuvenate and contribute positively to the visual character of the Osmaston area.

Ambitious Redevelopment Project

The ambitious project involves the renovation and extension of the old station building and the construction of several new apartment blocks. The development will comprise three main blocks and a smaller one, yielding 58 two-bedroom and 33 one-bedroom apartments, in addition to four studios. All units are designed to meet contemporary living standards, reflecting the evolving needs of modern-day residents.

Inclusion of Ample Parking Spaces

Recognizing the importance of parking in urban living, the complex will feature 42 parking spaces. Ample consideration has been given to inclusive design, with the inclusion of blue badge provision and enlarged spaces for disabled individuals. In line with the global push towards sustainable living, electric vehicle charging infrastructure is also a part of the plan.

Contribution to Housing Supply and Area Regeneration

The development is expected to significantly boost Derby City Council’s housing land supply. It is also envisioned to play a crucial role in the regeneration of the wider Osmaston area. Pre-application discussions with Derby City Council officers took place in June 2023, and a decision on the application is anticipated in March. However, the timeline is subject to changes.