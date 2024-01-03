en English
Education

Former Parkway Middle School Site in Haverhill Up for Sale for Residential Development

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Former Parkway Middle School Site in Haverhill Up for Sale for Residential Development

The former site of Parkway Middle School in Haverhill, west Suffolk, is on the market. The property, which extends over 9.9 acres, has been earmarked for a residential development encompassing roughly 100 homes. The available land incorporates the deserted school buildings and playing fields, and is listed on Rightmove by the commercial property consultants, Lambert Smith Hampton London.

Unity Schools Partnership’s Investment Plan

The property is owned by the Unity Schools Partnership, a charitable organisation that operates a number of schools in Suffolk, including the Castle Manor Academy and Samuel Ward Academy. The site also serves as the trust’s headquarters. The sale follows the necessary approval from the Department for Education. As part of the approval, all sale proceeds will be directed towards improving the infrastructure of Castle Manor Academy.

Bidding Process and Plans for Relocation

The bidding process for the freehold sale is open for informal tender until 12 pm on February 1. The Unity Schools Partnership has expressed intentions to reinvest in the modernisation of Castle Manor Academy. The trust is also on the verge of announcing the location of its new premises in Haverhill.

A Potential Boost for Haverhill’s Housing Market

The proposed residential development on the former school site could potentially inject a significant number of homes into Haverhill’s housing market. With an estimation of approximately 100 homes, it could provide a substantial boost to the local economy and accommodate the town’s growing population.

Education United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

