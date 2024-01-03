en English
Conflict & Defence

Former Navy Commander Urges UK to Deploy HMS Queen Elizabeth to Red Sea

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
Former Navy Commander Urges UK to Deploy HMS Queen Elizabeth to Red Sea

The United Kingdom’s Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, indicated readiness to adopt ‘direct action’ against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels threatening merchant ships in the Red Sea. This step comes as the UK assumes the position of the lead nation in NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force.

Former Navy Commander Calls for Deployment

Tom Sharpe, an ex-commander from the Royal Navy, proposed that the UK deploy HMS Queen Elizabeth, a high-readiness aircraft carrier, to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Red Sea. Sharpe emphasized the strategic importance of this move, underlining that it should not be seen as an escalation, but rather a necessary action to secure trade routes under threat due to the ongoing unrest.

The Role of HMS Queen Elizabeth

Sharpe underscored the HMS Queen Elizabeth’s capabilities in aiding the situation. He advised that the deployment be executed swiftly to ensure the carrier arrives in time to help resolve parts of the conflict. However, he also stressed the importance of ensuring any deployment is well-considered, necessary, and effective.

‘Bad Operations’ vs ‘Good Operations’

Sharpe drew a distinction between ‘bad operations’ and ‘good operations.’ He described ‘bad operations’ as ineffective, potentially sparking political controversies, and ‘good operations’ as strategically positioned and prepared to support allies. The UK has already condemned attacks from Houthi rebels in the region and has HMS Diamond deployed there.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister stated that no decisions have been made regarding the deployment of additional warships to join HMS Diamond in the Red Sea. The prospect of deploying HMS Queen Elizabeth is still under consideration.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

