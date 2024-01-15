Former Debenhams Store in Glasgow Holds Auction as Part of Major Redevelopment Plan

The former Debenhams department store, a long-standing icon on Argyle Street in Glasgow, that has been closed since 2021, is now emptying its remaining contents through an auction. NCM Auctions, a commercial auction company based in Doncaster, has listed over 400 items from the store for sale.

Auction of Former Debenhams Store

In a move that followed the collapse of the physical Debenhams chain, customers can now bid on a variety of items. These range from fixtures and fittings to an intriguing collection of mannequins. The auction marks the end of an era for the Glasgow store, one of 15 Scottish branches that never reopened following the UK-wide shutdown of Debenhams stores during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Future of Debenhams Building

This auction also aligns with a prior approval from the Glasgow City Council for a transformation of the former Debenhams building. The £50 million redevelopment plan for the St Enoch Centre includes turning the building into offices, a rooftop bar, and a restaurant. This plan is part of a broader strategy involving the phased demolition of St Enoch over a span of 10 to 20 years, mirroring similar proposals for the large-scale redevelopment of Buchanan Galleries.

The Debenhams Sale to Boohoo

Notably, the sale of Debenhams to Boohoo for £55 million did not include any physical stores or employees. Only the Debenhams name and website were acquired, leaving the fate of the stores and their contents up in the air. The auction fills this void, offering an end to the story of the Glasgow Debenhams store and paving the way for a new chapter in the revitalisation of the St Enoch Centre.