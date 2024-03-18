Former Council Chief Wins £4.6M for PTSD After Grenfell, Tribunal Cites Disability Discrimination

Rachael Wright-Turner, a former council boss, has been awarded a landmark £4.6 million compensation after developing PTSD from her work with Grenfell Tower fire victims. The employment tribunal ruled her dismissal by the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham as disability discrimination and harassment. This case highlights the severe implications of workplace discrimination and the serious impact of PTSD.

Background and Tribunal Findings

Wright-Turner served as a humanitarian assistance lead at Kensington and Chelsea council, where she worked closely with families bereaved by the tragic Grenfell Tower fire. The experience led her to develop PTSD, a condition that significantly affected her subsequent role at Hammersmith and Fulham council. Despite her condition, the tribunal found she was wrongfully dismissed while on sick leave, exacerbating her mental health struggles. The tribunal criticized the council for spreading false claims about her condition and for their handling of her ADHD diagnosis, which they deemed as further evidence of discrimination.

Personal and Financial Toll

The ordeal took a significant toll on Wright-Turner's personal life and finances. Once a stable family woman, her marriage collapsed, and she faced severe financial difficulties, including fighting to prevent her house from being repossessed. Her children also suffered, being forced to leave their schools. Wright-Turner's case sheds light on the devastating impact of workplace discrimination, not just on the individuals directly involved but also on their families.

Council's Response and Legal Implications

While the Hammersmith and Fulham council expressed regret over Wright-Turner's ordeal, they deemed the compensation amount excessive and signaled intentions to appeal. This case sets a significant precedent for how PTSD and other mental health conditions are addressed in the workplace, emphasizing the need for employers to handle such matters with sensitivity and respect. It also serves as a warning about the legal and financial consequences of failing to do so.

This landmark ruling not only compensates Wright-Turner for her suffering but also sends a strong message about the seriousness of workplace discrimination, especially concerning mental health. The outcome of this case could influence how similar cases are handled in the future, potentially leading to more supportive workplace practices for individuals suffering from mental health issues.