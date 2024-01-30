Former Castle Point Council CEO Receives Posthumous Payout: Calls for Transparency Follow

In a startling revelation, David Marchant, the former chief executive of Castle Point Council, was found to have received a payment of almost £143,000 posthumously 'in lieu of annual leave'. This investigation was brought to light by the Taxpayers' Alliance, revealing a significant concern around the management of public funds.

Unearthed Details of the Payout

Marchant, who served the council for 16 years until his death in 2021, had his employment contract structured in such a way that allowed him to convert additional hours worked beyond his 75 percent part-time schedule into annual leave. This unused leave was then carried over each year, eventually leading to the substantial payout received by his estate. The intricacies of this arrangement have sparked debates around the appropriateness of such a setup.

Auditors Refuse Approval amid 'Sensitive and Complex' Issues

The council's auditors refused to approve the council's accounts due to 'sensitive and complex' issues surrounding the payout. The council's cabinet was informed of an 'adverse internal audit report', the resolution of which has taken over a year, but is nearing completion. The delay in the audit sign-off has raised further questions about the governance of the council.

Call for Transparency and Further Investigations

Former council leader Andrew Sheldon vocalized his criticism of the payout and similar pay deals for council officers, deeming them inappropriate and lacking the informed consent of elected councilors. Sheldon, in conjunction with the Taxpayers' Alliance, has called for further investigations into these matters, pressing for transparency and appropriate actions on behalf of taxpayers.