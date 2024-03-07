Former Brooksby College on King Street Sold, Set for Major Refurbishment into Apartments

Melton Mowbray witnesses a significant development as the former Brooksby College property on King Street changes hands, embarking on a journey towards becoming a residential hub. Acting on behalf of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, FHP successfully brokered the sale to a Peterborough-based buyer, who plans an ambitious refurbishment and construction project for the 16,000 sq ft building, long-standing vacant, aiming to transform it into sought-after rental apartments alongside new accommodations.

Advertisment

Market Interest and Sale Dynamics

The marketing strategy employed by FHP was inclusive, targeting a diverse audience that ranged from Residential Developers to Housing Associations and various commercial uses such as offices, workshops, and medical facilities. The strategy paid off, attracting a wide interest spectrum, including proposals for an art gallery, a dance studio, a church, manufacturing, and a recording studio. Despite launching the marketing campaign in August, a period typically slow due to holidays and the property market reeling from a base rate increase to 5.25%, the property was listed with a guide price starting at offers over £400,000. The strategic pricing approach generated robust interest, culminating in a competitive bidding process that resulted in the sale's completion well above the £500,000 mark.

Plans for the Property

Advertisment

The new owner's proposal for the property includes a substantial refurbishment of the existing structure to create apartments for rent, in addition to the development of new accommodations. This initiative is poised to inject new life into the previously vacant building, contributing to the local housing supply and revitalizing an important part of Melton Mowbray. The project's success hinges on its ability to meet the growing demand for quality rental options in the area, leveraging the building's central location and the inclusion of 10 parking spaces to attract potential residents.

Community and Economic Implications

The sale of the former Brooksby College and its upcoming transformation is more than just a real estate transaction; it represents a significant investment in the future of Melton Mowbray. Graham Betts, chair of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, expressed delight at the sale and the prospect of the building's revitalization benefiting the town. The project aligns with broader community and economic development goals, promising to enhance local amenities, stimulate economic activity, and contribute to the town's vibrancy. FHP's role in navigating the sale, as highlighted by David Hargreaves, underscores the importance of strategic marketing and stakeholder collaboration in realizing the potential of underutilized properties.

As the former Brooksby College on King Street prepares for its next chapter, the project stands as a testament to the positive outcomes achievable through strategic property management and community-oriented development. The anticipated apartments and new accommodations promise to offer modern living spaces in Melton Mowbray, enriching the local housing market and fostering a sense of renewal in the heart of the town.