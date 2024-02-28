Forfar's Old Pool Draws Youth, Sparks Safety Fears After Cannabis Raid, Water Leak

Forfar's old swimming pool, shut down in 2017 and sold last spring, has raised local residents' concerns following a series of unsettling events. Initially, a police raid in August uncovered a suspected cannabis farm, leading to three arrests. Recently, the sight of water leaking from the property prompted emergency calls to authorities, highlighting issues around the building's security and potential hazards.

Historic Building's Troubled Transition

Since its closure, the 114-year-old swimming pool has transitioned from a community facility to a point of contention among Forfar residents. Sold to Edinburgh-based Developments North Country Ltd for £57,000, the building's future appeared uncertain. After the discovery of a cannabis operation and ongoing security lapses, concerns have escalated regarding the site's maintenance and safety. Despite ownership changes, Angus Council has reiterated the responsibility lies with Developments North Country Ltd to secure and upkeep the property.

Community and Police Response

Following reports of water leakage and unauthorized access by youths, local authorities and police were alerted to the deteriorating situation. Angus Council has pledged to contact the building's owners to address security concerns, underscoring the broader issue of property owners' responsibilities towards their buildings. The police's involvement, especially after a raid that resulted in an officer's injury, underscores the potential risks associated with neglected sites.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Forfar

The ongoing saga of Forfar's old swimming pool serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced when public properties transition to private ownership. As the community grapples with safety and security concerns, the effectiveness of local authorities and property owners in addressing these issues remains critical. Forfar residents await meaningful action that will transform the neglected site into a safe and secure property, mitigating any future risks.