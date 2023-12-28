Ford’s Puma Set to Become Britain’s Best-selling Car of 2023

The year 2023 seems to be marking an era of change for Britain’s automotive industry as Ford’s Puma model is poised to become the best-selling new car of the year. Surpassing its close competitor, the Nissan Qashqai, with 46,434 sales by the end of November, the Puma leads by a considerable margin of over 7,000 units. The car, reintroduced to the market in 2019, has transformed from its mid-nineties two-door coupe predecessor into an unclassifiable vehicle, marking a significant shift in consumer preference.

Driving the Demand for Compact SUVs and Crossovers

This change in preference towards compact SUVs and crossovers has led to a significant decision by Ford – discontinuation of the Fiesta, a car that was a national favorite for 47 years. The Puma’s popularity has soared, outperforming competitors such as Vauxhall’s Mokka, Nissan’s Juke, VW’s T-Cross, and Skoda’s Kamiq in sales.

Puma’s Power and Performance

The Puma is powered by a 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine available in two power outputs, 125bhp and 153bhp, with the option of a seven-speed automatic gearbox. While it may not be the fastest, with a 0-60mph time equalling Usain Bolt’s 100m world record, the Puma is deemed quick enough for UK roads, offering punchy town driving and adequate highway merging speed.

Ace Handling and Driving Experience

The car’s handling is a standout feature, maintaining Ford’s reputation for agile and enjoyable driving dynamics despite its raised ride height. Especially in its ST Line trim with sporty suspension, the Puma offers nimble cornering and an enjoyable driving experience. All these elements together contribute to making the Ford Puma the family favorite SUV and Britain’s best-selling car of 2023.